-
Steela Gerrera
A young native of Onderon, Steela and her brother Saw were members of the insurgency that opposed the rise of King Sanjay Rush, and Rush's alignment of the planet to the cause of the Separatists during the Clone Wars. Not as boisterous or as outspoken as her brother, Steela was nonetheless firmly dedicated to the cause of Onderonian independence. She was not one for impassioned speeches or political rhetoric. These were not her areas of expertise, and she felt far more comfortable peering through the macroscope of her blaster rifle. A crack shot, Steela racked up an impressive number of droid kills with precise headshots fired from the cover of canopy jungle.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Female
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.79m
Weapons