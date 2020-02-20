The Clone Wars Rewatch: What's In "The Box"?

Only the strong survive Moralo Eval's test.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

83: “The Box” (Season Four, Episode 17)

"The strong survive, the noble overcome."

Synopsis:

The disguised Obi-Wan accompanies Cad Bane and Moralo Eval to Count Dooku's home planet of Serenno, where they enlist in a brutal competition with other bounty hunters from around the galaxy to determine who will participate in a plot to kidnap the Chancellor.

Analysis:

Like the cave on Dagobah, there's no need for weapons inside the Box. The contenders find traps and puzzles to test their ingenuity, but even the sniper test isn't something they can blast their way out of.

And, besides, mere survival of the fittest isn't enough to satisfy Obi-Wan. Despite his fearsome facade as Rako Hardeen, and the mission to become a selfish and deadly bounty hunter, he can't help but help the other contenders.

His approach is less about beating out the other bounty hunters vying for the coveted Separatist assignment and more about beating the Box itself and outwitting its creator, Moralo Eval.

Even in a bounty hunter's skin, Kenobi still sees the importance of teamwork to get through the most difficult situation. And given the chance to finish Moralo off, he chooses to let his opponent live.

There's no honor among thieves, but even the most wretched scum in the galaxy still has a moral compass. And just as Kenobi refuses to kill Eval, excusing himself as a hunter who just wants to get the job and get paid, he escapes a fiery doom thanks to Cad Bane, who saves Hardeen's skin less out of friendship and more because he believes there's an honorable way to kill a man.

Intel:



The design for Derrown was heavily inspired by a concept for a cantina alien envisioned for Star Wars: A New Hope.

