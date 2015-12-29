-
Derrown
It's easy to misjudge the deadliness of a gasbag. Derrown was a Parwan bounty hunter, an alien species with a lighter-than-air physiology that allowed him to float about on air currents, anchoring himself with four leg-like tentacles and two arms. His buoyancy let him reach heights and vantage points not easily accessible to standard density competitors, but he lacked the speed and control that came with mass. The Parwan biology produces intense electrical fields -- Derrown literally crackled with energy, earning him the grisly moniker the Exterminator. To prevent any ill-effects with his carried explosives, he kept them safe in an insulated bandolier across his shoulders.
Appearances
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 2.21m
species
-
Parwan