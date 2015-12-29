-
Moralo Eval
Conniving even for Phindian standards, Moralo Eval earned a loathsome reputation as a heartless murderer at a young age. As a boy, he killed his mother, telling authorities he did it because he was "bored." A lifetime spent as a criminal and a fugitive gave Eval a sharp survival instinct, and he had impressive technical and engineering skills. Life on the run may have also left him deranged; Moralo's odd mannerisms included talking about himself in the third person. During the Clone Wars, reports surfaced that Moralo was working with Count Dooku, possibly plotting to kidnap Chancellor Palpatine.
Appearances
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.75m
species
-
Phindian
Weapons
Tool