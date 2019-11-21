The Clone Wars Rewatch: Journey of the "Nomad Droids"

This is madness!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

72: “Nomad Droids” (Season Four, Episode 6)

"Who's the more foolish, the fool or the fool who follows him?"

Synopsis:

Forced to escape a Separatist attack in a Y-wing fighter, C-3PO and R2-D2 visit the world of the Patitites, the odd planet Balnab, and the inside of a pirate warship where they are forced to fight in an arena.

Analysis:

Size matters not.

In an arc that began last week, this installment is a bit of a departure from the typical Clone Wars stories. The fate of the galaxy still hangs in the balance as the war rages on, but the adventures of C-3PO and R2-D2 inject some much-needed levity and whimsy.

Inspired by some classic storytelling tropes, their ship crash lands and C-3PO quite accidentally kills the diminutive leader of the Patitites, the Big Hay-Zu, freeing them to form a democracy of their own (once they're done shocking and tying up the droids, that is.)