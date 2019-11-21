ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Clone Wars Rewatch: Journey of the "Nomad Droids"

November 21, 2019
Kristin Baver

This is madness!

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

72: “Nomad Droids” (Season Four, Episode 6)

"Who's the more foolish, the fool or the fool who follows him?"

A scene from "Nomad Droids."

Synopsis:

Forced to escape a Separatist attack in a Y-wing fighter, C-3PO and R2-D2 visit the world of the Patitites, the odd planet Balnab, and the inside of a pirate warship where they are forced to fight in an arena.

Analysis:

Size matters not.

In an arc that began last week, this installment is a bit of a departure from the typical Clone Wars stories. The fate of the galaxy still hangs in the balance as the war rages on, but the adventures of C-3PO and R2-D2 inject some much-needed levity and whimsy.

A scene from "Nomad Droids." A scene from "Nomad Droids."

Inspired by some classic storytelling tropes, their ship crash lands and C-3PO quite accidentally kills the diminutive leader of the Patitites, the Big Hay-Zu, freeing them to form a democracy of their own (once they're done shocking and tying up the droids, that is.)

A scene from "Nomad Droids."

    • Although the droids make their escape, they limp along to the next big adventure on low power, landing on Balnab where they pull back the proverbial curtain to reveal that the great and powerful dictator Albee Dewaw is nothing put a handful of mischievous pit droids who have decided to turn the tables on the local organic life and try out the role of master for a change, running their own small Empire.

    A scene from "Nomad Droids." A scene from "Nomad Droids."

    When all hope seems lost, a roving band of pirates recharges the mechanical duo, but only to send them to certain doom in a barbaric droid arena.

    A scene from "Nomad Droids."

    General Grievous's arrival saves them from that fate only to condemn them to be melted down for parts to make war machines. But while in line for the incinerator, the Republic swoops in to save the day and somehow, against all odds, Threepio and Artoo luck into finding their way back where they belong.

    The message is clear. Life is an adventure, full of wonder and excitement, but there's no place quite as magical as home.

    Intel:

    • The Patitites were inspired by the brownies in Willow, diminutive and troublesome creatures, but their first appearance also bears some resemblance to the tribe of Ewoks in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

    What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

    Next up: Come back on Thursday, December 5, when Anakin Skywalker's clone troops are assigned to a new leader in "Darkness on Umbara."

    Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

