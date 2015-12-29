-
Patitite
The Patitites are tiny sentient beings native to the swamps of Patitite Pattuna. Despite their diminutive stature, they pack enough punch to take down a pair of wandering droids. Though technologically primitive, they are bright-minded and do have a grasp on machinery. For example, the Patitites carry powered polearms and were able to assist in repairing a downed Y-wing bomber during the Clone Wars. They are socially primitive, however, living in a tyrannical dictatorship where all Patitites are subservient to their ruler, Hay-Zu. All this changed when R2-D2 and C-3PO inadvertently stumbled upon Patitite society in general, and stumbled upon Hay-Zu quite literally.
Appearances
Locations
Patitite Pattuna
Dimensions
Height: 0.4m