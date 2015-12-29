-
Hay-Zu
The ruler of the Patitites, the Big Hay-Zu did not let his diminutive size contain his ego or sense of entitlement. Indeed, the portly Patitite was a giant among his kind, ruling with the tiniest iron fist. The Patitites did his every bidding, and should a trespasser wander into Patitite territories, watchful scouts like Jimba and Tagoo would lead a hunting party to subdue the interloper. R2-D2 and C-3PO were trussed up and dragged before the Big Hay-Zu during the Clone Wars, leading to a first contact experience that would flatten the hierarchy of power in Patitite society.
Appearances
Locations
-
Patitite Pattuna
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 0.43m
species