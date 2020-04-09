The Clone Wars Rewatch: A New Leader and the"Front Runners"

Steela Gerrera emerges as the greatest hope to lead the rebel cell.

To celebrate the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us for the weekly #CloneWarsRewatch -- you can watch this week’s episode on Disney+ now -- and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

90: “Front Runners” (Season Five, Episode 3)

"To seek something is to believe in its possibility."

Synopsis:

Supervised by Ahsoka, the Onderon rebels infiltrate the capital and carry out a series of strikes on targets throughout the city. As the Separatist-aligned King Sanjay Rash comes under increasing pressure to deal with the growing rebellion, the rebels choose a new leader.

Analysis:

Steela Gerrera is a born leader. Somebody has to save their skins and time and again that somebody is Steela.

Ahsoka's in charge as far as the other Jedi are concerned, continuing the Republic's efforts to help train and advise the rebels of Onderon, but it's Steela who emerges as the natural leader on the ground. Whether she's finding inventive new ways to take out droidekas, essentially hot-wiring a Separatist tank to get them moving to the power generator, or using her sniper blaster to pick B1s off one by one, Steela is the utility player you want on your side during a conflict.

She's capable and fearless, running toward the power station seemingly without a thought for her own safety. Like her brother Saw, she's determined to rally the people of Onderon and secure the planet's freedom. Always put purpose ahead of your feelings, as Anakin says, and Steela serves as a living, breathing example.

While Saw excels at the intricacies of combat, he often falls short on diplomacy. Like two sides of a coin, that blind spot and the warm affection shared between Lux Bonteri and Steela is enough to keep Saw and the young senator's son at odds.

It's Steela who keeps them together. Both Lux and Saw clearly respect and care for Steela, and because of her and the greater cause, they must work together to overcome their misgivings about each other. And so it's no wonder that with the power generator knocked out and the rebels gathered to celebrate their victory, the first step in rallying the support of the people, it's Steela who emerges as the defacto leader of the rebel cell.

It's Steela, after all, who has both the skill to fight on the frontlines and the charisma to bring the people together, organized, armed with a plan, and with courage to spare.

Intel:



The design for Iziz was inspired by ancient Rome, an influence that's clear from the architecture and King Sanjay Rash's outfit.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when the rebels of Onderon must save the true king in "The Soft War."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch