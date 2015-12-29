-
Onderon Rebels
During the Clone Wars, the Galactic Republic had little recourse with worlds that willingly sided with the Separatist Alliance -- the rules of engagement enforced by the Senate and the Jedi Order contained the battlefield to contested worlds. But what of planets where the Separatist banner did not garner unanimous support among its populace? When an insurgency on Onderon refused to recognize the legitimacy of its monarch and began a rebellion to oust both the king and the Separatist influence on the planet, Anakin Skywalker saw an opportunity: If the Jedi could train and equip the rebels on Onderon, these freedom-fighters would keep the Separatists occupied during the Clone Wars.
