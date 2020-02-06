The Clone Wars Rewatch: Obi-Wan's "Deception"

The Jedi Master puts duty above all else for a mission with a personal sacrifice.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the all-new episodes coming thanks to #CloneWarsSaved, we’re undertaking a full chronological rewatch of the five original seasons, The Lost Missions, and the theatrical release. We’d be honored if you would join us and share your thoughts on the award-winning series.

81: “Deception” (Season Four, Episode 15)

"All warfare is based on deception."

Synopsis:

When the Jedi learn of a Separatist plot to kidnap Chancellor Palpatine, one of them must go deep undercover as a hardened criminal to extract information from the conspirators.

Analysis:

Galavanting with the galaxy's most wretched scum and villainy is hardly in a day's work for a Jedi, especially one as refined as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The man who convinced Elan Sleazebaggano to quit selling death sticks and instead go home and rethink his life with a wave of his hand is now imprisoned with some of the Republic's most vile enemies.

It's a staggering sacrifice in so many ways. To participate in this plan, only key members of the Jedi Council can know the truth. Obi-Wan must lie to his former apprentice and close friend, Anakin Skywalker, feign death so convincingly there is no question of his demise, and then undergo a painful surgical procedure to become Rako Hardeen, at least in appearance, swallowing a frightful looking device to complete the transformation with a vocal change.

All this to save the life of Chancellor Palpatine. It's most impressive how seriously Kenobi takes his duties to the Jedi Order. Perhaps not a surprise for a man who would dedicate years of his life to ensuring Luke Skywalker was safe on Tatooine.

But this mission is an incredible personal sacrifice in ways that his other duties, both during the Clone Wars and beyond, are not. His playful personality would have us believe that he almost enjoys playing the part of scoundrel for a change. However, consider everything he's risking for this intel. Anakin could have killed him instead of turning him into the authorities, and he would have if he didn't have such esteem for his late master and his own wishes. Already there are so many ways this plan could go wrong.

One thing is for certain: Kenobi's dedication to the cause, to his beliefs as a Jedi, and his pursuit of upholding the Republic's values is unparalleled.

Intel:



Look closely at the posters in the bar's back room and you'll see an ad for Sy Snootles and a travel poster for Pantora.

What did you think of the episode? Tell us in the comments below and share on social with #CloneWarsRewatch!

Next up: Come back next Thursday when Rako, Cad Bane, and Moralo Eval flee in "Friends and Enemies."

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Want to talk more about The Clone Wars? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver what you thought about today’s episode.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #CloneWarsRewatch