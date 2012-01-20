ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

"Friends and Enemies" Episode Guide | The Clone Wars – Season 4, Episode 16

"Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer."

Fleeing across the galaxy with criminal fugitives, a disguised Obi-Wan, Cad Bane and Moralo Eval are tenaciously pursued by Anakin and Ahsoka, who have no idea they're chasing their friend.

Stream on Disney+

The Clone Wars Rewatch

Show More Loading...
Show More Loading...

Soundboard

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved