"The wise benefit from a second opinion."

In the sterile laboratories of Kamino, the ailing clone trooper Tup and his friend ARC Trooper Fives are quarantined for examination following Tup's shocking murder of a Jedi Master. With the help of medical droid AZI-3, Fives is determined to get to the bottom of Tup's condition and uncovers a secret buried deep within the Republic's cloning program.