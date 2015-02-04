-
Clone Trooper Tup
A rookie clone trooper in the 501st Legion, Tup acclimated well within the ranks of seasoned veterans. Unlike some of the newer clones, like Dogma, who seemed wound a little too tight, Tup was far more willing to learn from his brothers' experiences. Tup could be distinguished by the teardrop shaped tattoo on his face, and the matching markings on his helmet. He served during the grueling campaign to retake the shadowy planet Umbara, under the command of the fierce General Pong Krell.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.83m
Weapons