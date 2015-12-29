THE CLONE WARS

Aboard his colorfully decorated freighter, Preigo carries an exotic menagerie of amusements and diversions to delight the downtrodden. For a modest fee, Preigo's traveling performers -- Twi'lek acrobats, Aleena tumblers, Gamorrean clowns, and trained creatures of various stripe, fur, and scale -- put on performances to entertain the masses. A fastidious Dug with a huge handlebar mustache and outsized personality, Preigo was a perfectionist who felt the show must always go on, especially in times of war and hardship. He would introduce the main event, dramatically riding into the spotlight atop a trained narglatch.