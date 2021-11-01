ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

6 Highlights from The Book of Boba Fett Trailer

November 1, 2021
November 1, 2021
Kristin Baver

Watch the trailer now and see brand-new key art for the upcoming Lucasfilm series, premiering December 29 exclusively on Disney+.

Today, Lucasfilm and Disney+ debuted an action-packed trailer and key art for The Book of Boba Fett, the new live-action series launching on December 29.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand

First teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett continues the adventures of Boba and Fennec Shand as they navigate the underworld and stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Now with our first glimpse at the series, we find Boba Fett looking to make his mark through unity and respect instead of sheer domination. Watch the thrilling new trailer for yourself below, then read on for our favorite moments.


1. Return to Jabba’s palace.

With a B’omarr monk skittering across the sand, we’re transported back to Tatooine and the palace where Jabba the Hutt once reigned. But it quickly becomes clear that things have changed since the days when the slimy crime boss was collecting carbonite scoundrels as wall décor and sending anyone who crossed him into the pit with his pet rancor.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as seen in The Book of Boba Fett trailer.

2. “Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect.”

An empty throne, a tense standoff, and Boba Fett showing he isn’t hiding behind his dented helmet punctuate this simple creed. And with a sideways glance, it seems his partner, the fearless Fennec Shand, is ready for wherever this new adventure takes them.

Members of the underworld seen in The Book of Boba Fett trailer.

3. Friends or enemies?

From an Ithorian of some authority to a table of former Hutt allies, the trailer is filled with familiar alien species among the denizens of the underworld. But who among this hive of scum and villainy will prove to be friends or foes?

4. That score.

Building on the music that reintroduced the bounty hunter in The Mandalorian, the stringed composition playing throughout the trailer is gritty with a sense of urgency.

5. Surrounded!

Boba and Fennec are outnumbered, but that doesn’t mean the two scrappy survivors are outmatched. Not by a long shot. Just one look at Temuera Morrison’s wide-eyed rage and you know whoever picked that fight with Boba is in trouble now.

Boba Fett sits on a throne in The Book of Boba Fett trailer.

6. “If you had spoken such insolence to Jabba, he’d have fed you to his menagerie.”

It’s a great line spoken with precision calm by Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. A statement or a threat? We’ll have to watch the series to find out…

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

For more on Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, be sure to check out StarWars.com’s previous interviews with Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, as well as a look at the teaser art for the series, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of the book Skywalker: A Family At War, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #TheBookofBobaFett, #ThisWeek

Lucasfilm disney Key Art trailer Boba Fett ThisWeek Fennec Shand Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved