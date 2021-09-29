The Book of Boba Fett Will Premiere December 29 on Disney+

Get your first look at teaser art for the series ahead of its debut later this year.

Disney+ announced today that The Book of Boba Fett -- the new Lucasfilm series teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian -- will premiere on Wednesday, December 29, exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ also debuted teaser art for the series, which you can see for yourself below.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.