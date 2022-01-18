The Best of The Book of Boba Fett: 5 Highlights from “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa”

A new threat emerges as Fett’s reign grows more complicated.

Calling all bounty hunters and master assassins. The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, is now streaming on Disney+. Armor up and join StarWars.com every week as we list our highlights from each episode.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses plot details from The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa.”

Heavy lies the crown when you’re Daimyo. Especially on Tatooine.

With an assassination attempt followed by the arrival of the Hutt Twins, Boba Fett learned quickly that maintaining power would be more difficult than taking it. (Having a moral code, while honorable, hasn’t helped much either.) The third installment of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa,” explores this reality further, as Fett deals with everything from greedy vendors to home/palace invasion. Featuring visceral, grounded action courtesy of director Robert Rodriguez, some fun and creative additions to Boba’s growing army, and more engrossing revelations of Fett’s past with the Tuskens, “The Streets of Mos Espa” moves the story forward in both thrilling and tragic fashion. Here are five highlights.

1. New recruits.

Boba Fett’s mediation of a dispute -- and a greater understanding of life in Mos Espa -- leads to an unexpected offer of employment to local youth struggling under challenging economic conditions. In the end, Fett’s greatest strength might just be his sense of fairness.

2. Ghosts of the past.

Fett flashes back once again, this time to far more troubling memories. Following a meeting with the Pykes, he returns to his tribe only to find death and heartbreak, seemingly the work of the Kintan Striders. Rodriguez doesn’t rush the sequence, and we see Fett take stock of the massacre and mourn his new family. It’s sobering stuff.

3. Krrsantan strikes!

There are better ways to wake up than this. The Twins’ hired Wookiee gun, the towering Krrsantan, cuts Fett’s bacta nap short in a truly shocking moment. The resulting fight is another inventive, brutal sequence that could only have come from Robert Rodriguez, and it all illustrates why Star Wars comics fans were so excited to see Krrsantan show up in live action.

4. Boba’s new pet.

It’s adorable! The Twins gift Fett a new rancor, meaning the palace will again be home to one of these gigantic creatures -- as every fan of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi knows it should be. The only question: What will Boba name it? (Plus, Danny Trejo, playing the rancor keeper, is now in Star Wars. And for that we should all be grateful.)

5. Racing in the streets.

Boba’s new crew pursues the mayor’s sniveling majordomo through Mos Espa, an exhilarating chase in the grand Star Wars tradition. (It also warms this old-school Star Wars gamer’s heart, bringing back memories of the swoop-bike level in Shadows of the Empire on Nintendo 64.) The riders finally show off their various cool abilities (Extendable leg with a spike? Right on!), and the sequence ends with a nice crash into a cart of meilooruns that Star Wars Rebels fans are sure to appreciate. But as we learn from the majordomo’s revelation, Fett will soon face a much bigger problem.