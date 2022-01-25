ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold: “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”

January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Explore concept art, stills, and more from the fourth episode of the new series.

The Book of Boba Fett is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold” will collect a bounty of extras for each episode of the Disney+ Original Series. 

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm.”

Stream Now button

Fennec Shand and Boba Fett share a unique dynamic: two loners who have survived tremendous odds in the desert and emerged as allies.. With The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm,” now streaming on Disney+, we gain a better understanding of what keeps Boba and Fennec working together. Check out the gallery below for a character poster, concept art, and much more from the latest episode!

Character Poster

The Mod Doc character poster

Stills

Boba Fett with his bantha Boba Fett and Fennec Shand sneak into Jabba's Palace Fennec Shand escaping Jabba's Palace Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in Boba Fett's ship Boba Fett's armor Boba Fett talks to the crime familiesThe Modifier looks at FennecBoba Fett with his BathaBoba grabs a droidFennec shoots one last shotKintan Striders are attacked by Boba in his starshipBoba looks for his armor in the Sarlacc pitGarsa Fwip talks to Krrsantan

Concept Art

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Ryan Church
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Ryan Church.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Brian Matyas
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Erik Tiemens
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Brian Matyas
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Brian Matyas.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Erik Tiemens
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Anton Grandert
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Anton Grandert.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 4 concept art by Christian Alzmann
The Book of Boba Fett concept art by Christian Alzmann.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBookofBobaFett, #DisneyPlus

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett The Book of Boba Fett Cargo Hold

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved