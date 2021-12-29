The Book of Boba Fett is Here!

The Original Series is now streaming, only on Disney+.
His name is Boba Fett. And he’s back.
The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series following the legendary bounty hunter and his deadly partner, Fennec Shand, has arrived on Disney+! Chapter 1 is now streaming, with subsequent installments of the seven-episode season premiering every Wednesday.
The Book of Boba Fett is set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and stars Temuera Morrison as the titular armored warrior, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez -- who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy -- joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer of the series.
