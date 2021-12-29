ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

The Book of Boba Fett is Here!

December 29, 2021
December 29, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Original Series is now streaming, only on Disney+.

His name is Boba Fett. And he’s back.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series following the legendary bounty hunter and his deadly partner, Fennec Shand, has arrived on Disney+! Chapter 1 is now streaming, with subsequent installments of the seven-episode season premiering every Wednesday.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as seen in The Book of Boba Fett trailer.

The Book of Boba Fett is set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and stars Temuera Morrison as the titular armored warrior, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez -- who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy -- joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer of the series.

For more on Boba Fett, check out a bounty of StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage of the iconic character:


Get your armor ready and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Book of Boba Fett.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #TheBookofBobaFett

Disney+ Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved