Get Ready for the Premiere of The Book of Boba Fett with New Character Posters!

November 29, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Disney+ series will debut seven weekly episodes starting December 29.

The first character posters for The Book of Boba Fett have been revealed.

In preparation for the debut of the new Star Wars live-action Original Series, today Lucasfilm announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29.

To celebrate, Disney+ released character posters of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as well as an enticing TV spot with some of the first footage from the forthcoming series. Take a closer look at the poster art and watch the latest clip below!

Boba Fett Fennec Shand.

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.


The spot follows another TV spot that debuted over the weekend.


The series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

