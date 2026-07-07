New Star Wars: The Experience Museum Exhibition Announced 

Journey through the galaxy and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film that launched the Skywalker Saga with the world premiere of an official exhibition at The Franklin Institute in 2027!

Soon you’ll be able to stare into the blank visage of Darth Vader’s immutable mask, get within inches of Grogu’s adorable fuzzy head, and finally—finally!—find the droids you’re looking for.

Next year, we embark on a journey celebrating the legacy of Star Wars and the power of the Force and fandom when the largest and most comprehensive behind-the-scenes exhibition to date opens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ahead of a five-year tour of North America.

Star Wars: The Experience – A Journey Through the Galaxy, is a world premiere exhibition opening at The Franklin Institute on February 13, 2027, as part of the Star Wars 50th anniversary celebration.

Told through an extraordinary collection of more than 70 artifacts — many of them on view for the first time from Lucasfilm — the exhibit invites you to take a closer look at legendary screen-used pieces including Darth Maul’s lightsaber hilt and Darth Vader’s menacing armor, as well as a selection of fan-favorite aliens, droids, and creatures, including the Mandalorian’s faithful companion Grogu (from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, in theaters this summer), and the droid duo that started it all, R2-D2 and C-3PO. A celebration of the depth and breadth of storytelling in the galaxy far, far away, the exhibition also includes vehicles like a full-sized speeder bike and original props from Andor, the critically-acclaimed and Emmy and Peabody Award-winning Disney+ series.

Created by The Franklin Institute, in collaboration with MDSX, Lucasfilm and Disney Consumer Products, Star Wars: The Experience is an all-new exhibition spanning 18,000 square feet of visually rich, interconnected galleries, featuring large immersive moments, screen-used artifacts, and an RFID-powered experience for an interactive, personalized, and cinematic journey into the creative force behind Star Wars.

From sound design and costume creation to fan art and gaming, the exhibition celebrates the intersection of art, innovation, and fandom, showcasing the Star Wars legacy as a mythology that has always been, and will always be, built by dreamers. Celebrating the groundbreaking evolution and innovations of both Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic, it charts the path from analog ingenuity to digital reinvention and highlights the voices of early makers and the current global fandom, uncovering the creativity, craftsmanship, and community that make Star Wars a timeless treasure beloved by people around the globe.

“Star Wars created a cultural landscape that spans decades and delivers massive, undeniable global appeal,” says Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of The Franklin Institute. “Its influence extends far beyond cinema—shaping entertainment, culture, technology, and business, while redefining how stories are created, experienced, and shared across generations. The Franklin Institute is excited to put Philadelphia once again at the center of a major cultural moment with another blockbuster world premiere exhibition in 2027.”

Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con this month will get the first look at the care put into curating this exhibit over more than four years of collaboration, with exclusive exhibit renderings and other new details.

Check back for our official coverage of the conversation and other details and reveals from SDCC, and read on to plan ahead for the illuminating panel hosted by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and other animated tales.

San Diego Comic-Con Panel Details

The Making of Star Wars: The Experience

Friday, July 24, 2026, 4:00PM-5:00PM (PT), Room 7AB

Exclusive to San Diego Comic-Con attendees, the creative minds behind Star Wars: The Experience will share more about the making of the exhibition, revealing insider insights and the first gallery renderings.

Moderated by Ashley Eckstein, actor and the voice of Ahsoka Tano in animated series including Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Tales of the Jedi—panel experts include Matt Martin, Sr. Creative Executive of Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm; Portia Fontes, Manager of Physical Assets at Lucasfilm; Abby Bysshe, Chief Experience and Strategy Officer at The Franklin Institute; Dan Picard, Creative Officer and Owner of MDSX; and Dave Edmonds, Art Director at MDSX.

The creative team will dive into questions such as: How do you balance cinematic authenticity with exhibition design? What is the visual identity of the experience? What are some of the never-before-seen archival pieces, and how do you celebrate 50 years of Star Wars in a way that feels as epic, emotional, and immersive as the saga itself?

Tickets will go on sale in November for Star Wars: The Experience, which will run from February 13 to September 6, 2027. Following the Philadelphia premiere, the exhibition will launch a five year North American tour.