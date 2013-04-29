Chronicling The Clone Wars #9

Geonosian zombies! Brainworms! Barriss Offee!



“Weapons Factory” (S206)

Luminara and Anakin act as decoys to divert new enemy super tanks, while Padawans Barriss Offee and Ahsoka attempt to destroy a Separatist droid factory.





Ahsoka meets Barriss Offee, Padawan of Luminara Unduli.

Poggle the Lesser is captured and will remain in custody throughout the duration of the series.

We meet Karina the Great, the true ruler of the Geonosians.

Mind tricks don’t work on Geonosians. Who knew?

Physical torture, a further hint of Anakin’s darker nature, works just fine, however.

Under the control of a brainworm, Barriss crosses blades with Ahsoka.

The planet Saleucami was first seen in Revenge of the Sith.

Adi Gallia and Eeth Koth make their first appearance in the series.

Commerce Guild Destroyers have been added to the Separatist fleet.

The Jedi light cruiser is now part of the Republic fleet.

Commander Wolffe trades in his officer’s uniform for clone trooper armor.

Several Jedi make their first appearances as background characters in the War Room scene, including: Tera Sinube (Cosian), Halsey (Roonan), Finn Ertay (Twi’lek), and Eekar Oki (Mon Calamari).

This is the first of a two-part story arc featuring the pursuit of Grievous at Saleucami.

When Luminara goes missing, Obi-Wan and Anakin lead a platoon of clones in search of her. When the search leads to a mysterious lair, the Jedi are faced with a horde of undead warriors.When Geonosian brainworms take control of their supply ship, Ahsoka and Barriss must battle to stop the vessel from unleashing the deadly plague upon the galaxy.Jedi Master Eeth Koth is taken hostage and tortured by General Grievous. Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Adi Gallia devise a daring rescue plan, but they soon realize the general has a plan of his own.

