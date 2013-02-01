Chronicling The Clone Wars #7

Holocron in action! Travel to Mustafar! Embo!

“Holocron Heist” (S201)

Cad Bane infiltrates the Jedi Temple and attempts to steal an ancient Jedi Holocron. It's up to Ahsoka, Anakin, and Obi-Wan to stop the bounty hunter from escaping with the valuable Jedi artifact.

“Cargo of Doom” (S202)

Anakin and Ahsoka intercept Cad Bane's warship, hoping to recover the stolen Jedi Holocron.

“Children of the Force” (S203)

Cad Bane is given a new destructive mission: kidnap Force-sensitive children from across the galaxy and bring them to Mustafar for Sith training.

This three-part story arc marks the first chronological appearance of bounty hunter Cad Bane who was first introduced in the Season One finale. Although Todo 360 gets blown up in “Holocron Heist,” he’ll be rebuilt in time to appear in future episodes.

Felucia, one of the Order 66 planets in Revenge of the Sith, gets revisited multiple times during the series. Commander Wolffe returns sporting a scar over his right eye, an event that was shown in the comics. Warthog, a pilot in Plo Koon’s unit, makes his first appearance. This is also the first time we see gunships from Plo’s fleet sporting the “Plo’s Bros” emblem.

Ahsoka Tano continues to grow under the tutelage of Anakin but her impulsiveness leads her to be reprimanded by the Jedi Council. It won’t be the last time she will have to face the Council.

Bounty Hunter Cato Parasitti is arrested in “Holocron Heist” but will manage to find her way out of custody to appear in later episodes. Jocasta Nu, the Jedi librarian from Attack of the Clones, makes her first appearance. This arc marks the first appearance of a Jedi Holocron, established in the Expanded Universe as a repository of Jedi knowledge. Here it is used as a reader of a special Kyber crystal. We’ll learn in later episodes that Kyber crystals serve another important purpose for the Jedi.

In this arc, we’ll visit Mustafar from Revenge of the Sith, revisited recently in the Season Five episode “Eminence.”



Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahoska form an uneasy partnership with four deadly bounty hunters to help protect a local spice farmer from Hondo Ohnaka and his band of pirates.

As I said above, Felucia gets revisited multiple times in the series, and so here we are. This episode introduces Sugi, a bounty hunter with a conscience. Up until this point, bounty hunters had been portrayed as amoral. Sugi’s team includes Embo, the bounty hunter with the multipurpose hat, who will also become a mainstay of The Clone Wars. Not bad, considering Embo was going to die in early scripts for the episode. Sugi’s ship, the Halo, is merely glimpsed in this episode.

Everyone’s favorite Weequay pirate, Hondo Ohnaka, makes an appearance. In this episode he’s a bad guy.



Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones

“Cat and Mouse” (S216)

“Hidden Enemy“ (S116)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 theatrical release)

“Clone Cadets” (S301)

“Supply Lines” (S303)

“Ambush” (S101)

“Rising Malevolence” (S102)

“Shadow of Malevolence” (S103)

“Destroy Malevolence” (S104)

“Rookies” (S105)

“Downfall of a Droid” (S106)

“Duel of the Droids” (S107)

“Bombad Jedi” (S108)

“Cloak of Darkness” (S109)

“Lair of Grievous” (S110)

“Dooku Captured” (S111)

“The Gungan General” (S112)

“Jedi Crash” (S113)

“Defenders of Peace” (S114)

“Trespass” (S115)

“Blue Shadow Virus” (S117)

“Mystery of a Thousand Moons” (S118)

“Storm over Ryloth” (S119)

“Innocents of Ryloth” (S120)

“Liberty on Ryloth” (S121)

“Holocron Heist” (S201)

“Cargo of Doom” (S202)

“Children of the Force” (S203)

“Bounty Hunters” (S217)