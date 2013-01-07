Chronicling The Clone Wars #6

Blue Shadow Virus unleashed! The Battle of Ryloth!

“Mystery of a Thousand Moons” (S118)

The fatal Blue Shadow Virus is released, infecting Ahsoka, Padmé and many clone troopers. Anakin and Obi-Wan must race against time to find the antidote.

Much of the action in this episode takes place on Iego, a planet mentioned in The Phantom Menace. We even see one of the Angels that young Anakin describes in the film. This is the first time we see reprogrammed battled droids in the series, though we’ll see repurposed battle droids notably in Seasons Three and Four.

“Storm Over Ryloth” (S119)

Ahsoka disobeys Anakin’s orders and loses most of her squadron -- prompting Anakin to help give his Padawan a lesson in a respect for authority, and the opportunity for redemption.

“Innocents of Ryloth” (S120)

To sabotage a powerful Separatist weapon, Obi-Wan and a small clone force enter an occupied town, and discover that its residents are being used as a living shield.

“Liberty on Ryloth” (S121)

With his forces stretched thin, Mace Windu must convince Twi'lek freedom fighter Cham Syndulla to help him save the capital city from the droids’ destruction.

The 3-part story arc covering the campaign to liberate Ryloth appeared in Season One, though “Supply Lines” from Season Three serves as a prelude. This arc introduces Waxer and Boil, two clone troopers serving under Obi-Wan Kenobi and Commander Cody. Their experience befriending a young Twi’lek orphan named Numa will shape their entire outlook on the war throughout the series. Mace Windu’s clone commander, Commander Ponds, is also introduced in this story arc. Wat Tambor is captured at the end of this story arc. He has yet to reappear in the series, though we know he escapes in time for Revenge of the Sith.

Indiana Jones reference: The Ark of the Covenant can be seen among Wat Tambor’s treasures.



