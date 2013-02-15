ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Chronicling The Clone Wars #8

February 16, 2013
Leland Chee

Giant monster! Notorious espionage! The second battle of Geonosis begins!

“The Zillo Beast” (S218)

The Republic's new superweapon awakens the fearsome Zillo Beast of Malastare. Now the Jedi have a new problem on their hands -- how to contain the deadly creature.

“The Zillo Beast Strikes Back” (S219)

Republic forces bring the Zillo Beast back to Coruscant for study. When it escapes, the Jedi must choose between saving millions of lives and destroying the Zillo Beast, the last of its kind.

  • Malastare is mentioned by name in The Phantom Menace, but not seen.
  • Anakin loses another one of his Delta-7B Jedi starfighters.
  • The arc concludes with talk of a conspiracy to clone the Zillo Beast.

Senate Spy

“Senate Spy” (S204)
At the Jedi Council's request, Padmé investigates a Separatist conspiracy in the Senate.

  • Senator Lott Dod from The Phantom Menace continues to represent the Trade Federation in the Republic Senate. Though this is his first appearance in the series, chronologically, his first appearance is in “Supply Lines” (S303).
  • Poggle the Lesser from Attack of the Clones makes his first appearance in series. This episode sets up the four-part Geonosis arc that follows.
  • Cato Neimoidia is mentioned by name in Revenge of the Sith, but not seen. It was recently revisited in Season Five.
  • Padmé now has the Naboo star skiff she uses in Revenge of the Sith.
  • Senator Rush Clovis has ties to the InterGalactic Banking Clan, which provides funding to both the Republic and Separatist war efforts. Early sneak peeks into Season Five mentioned a return to Clovis' story but those episodes ended up being taken off the Season Five schedule.

Landing at Point Rain

“Landing at Point Rain” (S205)
Anakin, Ahsoka, and Ki-Adi-Mundi lead a landing party to destroy a droid factory on Geonosis. They must stop it before it becomes active.
  • Ki-Adi-Mundi makes his first appearance in the series.
  • Though the Republic won the first Battle of Geonosis seen in Attack of the Clones, Poggle the Lesser has brought his people up from the catacombs to retake the Geonosian droid foundries.
  • Waxer and Boil from “Innocents of Ryloth” (S120) return, sporting ARF Trooper armor adorned with decals of their young Twi’lek friend, Numa, on their helmets.

