Mortis
In an uncharted region of space, Mortis is an ethereal place that defies conventional description. During the Clone Wars, an immense monolith appeared in the Chrelythiumn system, broadcasting an ancient Jedi distress code. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano investigated the kilometers-wide artifact, and were drawn into a paradise realm inhabited by unspeakably powerful Force-wielders. These god-like beings were locked in an eternal struggle for dominance, which made Mortis the fulcrum of the entire galaxy and the Force.
Appearances
Terrain
Caverns
Forests
Mountains