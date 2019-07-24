ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

Cast Your Votes in the Star Wars Insider Galactic Survey

July 24, 2019
July 24, 2019
StarWars.com Team

In the new issue of the magazine, fans like you can weigh in on the greatest moments in the Skywalker saga!

What's the greatest moment in the Skywalker saga so far? The most impressive battle? The fiercest foe or most magnificent hero?

For generations, the stories, characters, and themes from a galaxy far, far away have inspired spirited and endless debates. After all, we're all correct, at least from a certain point of view.

The cover of Star Wars Insider 191.

This month, Star Wars Insider magazine and StarWars.com want you to cast your vote and let your voice be heard in the Star Wars Insider Skywalker Saga Galactic Survey. Choose your favorite moments from Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Leia Organa, Kylo Ren, and Rey, plus choose your favorite duo, most vile villain, epic duel, and more!

The Skywalker Saga Galactic Survey.

You can download a printer-friendly version of the survey here or by clicking the image above. The official form includes details on how to submit.

And pick up a copy of Star Wars Insider issue #191, out now in the United States and next month in the United Kingdom, for this and more, including: a touching tribute to Chewbacca and the late Peter Mayhew by none other than Joonas Suotamo; part one in an exclusive two-part interview with the man behind so many Star Wars characters including Wicket the Ewok, Warwick Davis; and a never-before-printed interview with the late Kenny Baker, who originated the role of R2-D2!

A spread from Star Wars Insider 191.

  • 28-29

    of
    28-29

    of
  • 72-73

    of
    72-73

    of

    • You can subscribe to Star Wars Insider now for more news, in-depth articles, and exclusive interviews from around the galaxy.

    StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.

    Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

    Star Wars Insider star wars fans Skywalker saga

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Happy Holidays from StarWars.com

    December 22, 2023

    December 22, 2023

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Tori Fox Makes Sy Snootles Chic and Klaud Couture

    December 7, 2023

    December 7, 2023

    Dec 7

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: A Tale of Two Sabines

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: The Mighty Walt

    August 14, 2023

    August 14, 2023

    Aug 14

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Behind the Scenes of The Bad Batch

    June 16, 2023

    June 16, 2023

    Jun 16

  • {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Keith Yarde Is a Star Wars Fan Like His Father, Kerwin, Before Him

    June 15, 2023

    June 15, 2023

    Jun 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

    May 3, 2023

    May 3, 2023

    May 3

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved