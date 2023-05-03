Trust your instincts!

This Star Wars Day, we're looking forward to streaming Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 and introducing the younglings in our lives to Young Jedi Adventures! But if you're looking to celebrate with a feature film, how can you decide which of the 11 Star Wars movies to watch on the special day? Like Jek Porkins, we've got you covered. Just answer this quick 10 question StarWars.com quiz and we'll help you determine the right film to match your current mood and make like an Ewok celebration on Endor this May the 4th. The perfect movie night is just a click away on Disney+.

