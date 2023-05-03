ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

Quiz: Which Star Wars Movie Should You Watch On Star Wars Day?

May 3, 2023
May 3, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Trust your instincts!

This Star Wars Day, we're looking forward to streaming Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 and introducing the younglings in our lives to Young Jedi Adventures! But if you're looking to celebrate with a feature film, how can you decide which of the 11 Star Wars movies to watch on the special day? Like Jek Porkins, we've got you covered. Just answer this quick 10 question StarWars.com quiz and we'll help you determine the right film to match your current mood and make like an Ewok celebration on Endor this May the 4th. The perfect movie night is just a click away on Disney+.

Watch all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars movies Quiz Skywalker saga DisneyPlus star wars day 2023 star wars day may the 4th Star Wars Quiz

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Band Should Play Your Holiday Party? 

    December 15, 2023

    December 15, 2023

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ahsoka Tano?

    December 1, 2023

    December 1, 2023

    Dec 1

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Where Should You Go on Vacation in the Star Wars Galaxy?

    August 4, 2023

    August 4, 2023

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Who Said the Quote from The Mandalorian?

    July 7, 2023

    July 7, 2023

    Jul 7

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Is Most Like Your Dad?

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Jedi at 40 | Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    This Star Wars Day, Carrie Fisher Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved