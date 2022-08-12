Quiz: Which LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Character Are You?

Chill out by the pool and find out if you're Ruler of the Beach like LEGO Palpatine...or someone else!

It's time to take a break from the Scarif beach party. The Gamorrean girls? They'll have to wait.

Now that LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation has arrived, streaming exclusively on Disney+, we can't get enough of the emotional moments, heartfelt stories, and toe-tapping tunes. As Finn navigates his own vacation aboard the Halcyon starcruiser with some help from his friends new and old, we got to wondering: Which character from the all-new animated special is most like you?

