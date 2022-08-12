ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Quiz: Which LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Character Are You?

August 12, 2022
August 12, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Chill out by the pool and find out if you're Ruler of the Beach like LEGO Palpatine...or someone else!

It's time to take a break from the Scarif beach party. The Gamorrean girls? They'll have to wait.

Now that LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation has arrived, streaming exclusively on Disney+, we can't get enough of the emotional moments, heartfelt stories, and toe-tapping tunes. As Finn navigates his own vacation aboard the Halcyon starcruiser with some help from his friends new and old, we got to wondering: Which character from the all-new animated special is most like you?

Take the latest StarWars.com quiz to find out...

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #LEGOStarWarsSummerVacation

LEGO Star Wars disney LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Building the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    LEGO Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays with 3 New Shorts

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved