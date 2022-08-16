ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

20 Easter Eggs from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

August 16, 2022
Dan Brooks

Check out some of the best in-jokes, references, and secret stuff hidden within the new Disney+ Original special.

Beaches and LEGO bricks -- what could be better for a summertime adventure? LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation has arrived on Disney+, telling an all-new tale in which Finn and friends take a trip on the luxurious Halcyon starcruiser for a long-overdue break. As the journey begins, Finn becomes separated from the group and encounters the Force ghosts of three legends of the galaxy far, far away: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa. Their stories of summer teach Finn a valuable lesson, but these yarns also feature something else: enough Easter eggs to fill a spacecruiser! As such, StarWars.com scoured LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation -- and even consulted with Lucasfilm’s Leland Chee, one of the creatives behind the original special, as well as writer/executive producer David Shayne -- to uncover as many in-jokes, story connections, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it references as possible. Here are 20 of our favorites.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation intro with Finn

1. That Finn-tastic Disney+ intro.

Easy there on that “skip intro” button, partner! You’ll miss Finn in LEGO Star Wars form, cleverly closing out the usual intro that plays before all Star Wars programming on Disney+.

Artoo and Threepio’s wintery attire

2. Ugly sweaters strike back.

Consider this one a sneak peek: Artoo and Threepio’s wintery attire will match their minifigure appearance in this year's LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

A Gonk waiter serving a drink

3. Gonk waiters everywhere.

In something of a running gag, gonk droids can be seen carrying food and drinks throughout the special. Of course, as gonk droids have no arms, they’re basically balancing trays atop their “heads.” Not easy!

Bonus fun fact: Gonks are a personal favorite of director Ken Cunningham, which perhaps explains this Easter egg.

Finn and Obi-wan drinking in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

4. Obi-Wan knows all the good spots. 

Finn's encounter with Kenobi is a callback to the Jedi Master's visit to the Mos Eisley cantina in Star Wars: A New Hope.

BV-RJ

5. Meet the “galactic libations” droid.

A play on C-3PO’s “human-cyborg relations” programming, the galactic libations droid’s moniker takes the joke one step further: its name is BV-RJ, or “beverage.”

Lt. Valeria in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

6. What's in a name?

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures fans will recognize Lt. Valeria, who teams up with Obi-Wan in a tale from his time on Tatooine. But revealed here is her first name -- Colvett -- which comes from a mashup of voice actor Yvette Nicole Brown's first and middle names.

Jabba celebrating in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

7. A dessert for a Hutt.

Jabba’s birthday cake is decorated with the Hutt’s favorite treat: Klatooinian paddy frogs. Hey, it’s his party.

A crowd listening to the Max Rebo band in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

8. Some droids are programmed to rock.

Keep your eyes peeled on the crowd in Jabba’s palace and you’ll spot a crowd-surfing protocol droid. 

Art by Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie

9. The design origins of Gamorrean girls.

“Gamorrean Girls” turns out to be a catchy summer tune, and the actual design of the Gamorrean girl at Jabba's party comes from an authentic source: art by legendary Star Wars concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.

Bonus Easter egg: When Valeria requests that Sy Snootles play "'Gamorrean Girls’ in the key of D," she's being musically accurate -- that's the song's actual key.

Boba Fett in his ship in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

10. Boba has a theme and he’ll use it.

Hear that music cue when Boba swoops in to target Obi-Wan and Colvett? That’s his new theme from the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett, making its first appearance outside that series.

Obi-Wan makes an unannounced wardrobe chang

11. Force ghost vaycay.

After his tale, Force ghost Obi-Wan makes an unannounced wardrobe change and can be seen wearing the same summer-themed shirt from his story. Even when you achieve immortality, you want to dress appropriately.

R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 after the spa in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

12. What’s that symbol?

When R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 emerge from the spa, they’re all sporting robes and towels with matching logos: the insignia of Chandrila Star Line, owners of the Halcyon starcruiser.

Bonus Easter egg: This sequence gets extra points for the cucumber slice BB-8 wears over his singular lens.

Palpatine and Darth Vader on the beach in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

13. "Twin Suns," the only sunscreen that Sith Lords trust.

Accept no substitutions.

Finn making Darth Vader’s Mustafar castle in sand

14. Sith castles in the sand.

When Finn heads to the beach, he builds Darth Vader’s Mustafar castle. Most impressive, considering he didn’t even have a shovel.

Vic Vanko in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

15. “Weird Al” makes his Star Wars debut!

The song-parody great has his own history with Star Wars, including 1980's "Yoda" and 1999's “The Saga Begins." But as Vic Vankoh, he’s now officially part of the Star Wars galaxy -- and his character’s name takes inspiration from “Yankovic.”

Vic Vanko holding his instrument in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

16. It’s not a polka party, but it’s close.

“Weird Al” performs “Scarif Beach Party” in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, in which his character, Vic Vankoh, holds his bandfill instrument in a manner similar to the way Yankovic plays his iconic accordion. 

Force ghost Anakin in snorkling gear in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

17. Scuba gear fit for a Force ghost.

When Anakin shows up at the beach, he emerges from the water sporting scuba gear -- a nod to the regulator used to create Darth Vader’s breathing sound effect in Star Wars: A New Hope. (As to why a Force ghost needs scuba gear, we don't care. We just love it.)  

Darth Vader with porgs on his head in LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

18. Tropical porgs!

These colorful birds point to the possibility that different kinds of porgs -- first seen on Ahch-To island in Star Wars: The Last Jedi -- exist across the galaxy. Could there be Mustafar porgs? Hoth porgs? We have lots of questions.

Rad from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

19. ‘80s-inspired bully. 

Ben Solo’s entire misadventure has an ‘80s movie vibe to it, but the obnoxious, makes-your-fists-clench Rad is directly inspired by the love-to-hate ‘em bullies of fare like Pretty in PinkKarate Kid, and Back to the Future. Thankfully, like the antagonists of those stories, Rad gets his comeuppance.

Bonus fun fact: Rad is voiced by acclaimed comedian Paul F. Tompkins, who has previously played characters in Star Wars animation. But Tompkins’ first Star Wars appearance came in a live-action sketch for The Star Wars Show, produced by the StarWars.com team, in which he played a salesman hocking “toy Yodas.”

Rey, Finn, Rose, and BB-8 in LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

20. Rose revisited.

Kelly Marie Tran returned to her fan-favorite role of Rose Tico, even rerecording some of her dialogue from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s good to have her back.

Dan Brooks is a writer and the editor of StarWars.com. He loves Star Wars, ELO, and the New York Rangers, Jets, Yankees, and Knicks. Follow him on Twitter @dan_brooks.

