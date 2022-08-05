LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Is Here!

Pack your bags (with LEGO bricks) for an unforgettable summer adventure, now streaming on Disney+.

We’re here to have some fun.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, a new Original special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group, has arrived on Disney+! Perfect for fans of all ages and eras of Star Wars, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is a saga-spanning tale filled with action, heart, and plenty of in-jokes. Lightsaber limbo on the beach, anyone?

In LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, Finn arranges a surprise trip for his friends aboard the luxurious Halcyon starcruiser. The Resistance hero soon becomes separated from his pals, however, and encounters the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia Organa, and Anakin Skywalker, who all tell tales of summer fun gone wrong -- teaching Finn that holidays are about more than just having fun.

And if that’s not enough, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features an all-star cast, including: “Weird Al” Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa. David Shayne served as writer and executive producer, with Ken Cunningham directing. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron are executive producers. LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation was produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

So if you’ve been wanting to go on a trip far, far away this summer, join us for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. For more on this brick-cellent Original special, check out StarWars.com's trailer highlights and Summer of LEGO Star Wars panel recap from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.