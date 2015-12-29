-
Eeth Koth
Eeth Koth was a member of the Jedi High Council in the final years of the order. From within the polished towers of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, the Council governed the actions of the Jedi Knights. Koth was one of the 12 Jedi present when Qui-Gon Jinn presented Anakin Skywalker as the Chosen One to the Council. A determined warrior with a deep, spiritual connection to the Force, Koth resisted torture at the hands of General Grievous during the Clone Wars, and was even able to secretly communicate his location to the Jedi Council. Koth was saved from Separatist clutches by the daring efforts of his fellow Jedi.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.87m
Weapons