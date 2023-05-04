ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Happy Star Wars Day!

May 4, 2023
StarWars.com Team

May the 4th be with you.

Happy Star Wars Day to every fan of a galaxy far, far away! 

Whether you’re watching the all-new anthology Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, leading your younglings to take their first steps into the larger world with Young Jedi Adventures, marathoning the movies, cooking up a blue milk buffet or other Star Wars recipes, or just wearing your favorite Star Wars T-shirt and relaxing with your favorite LoFi, we hope you have a great day!

There’s a lot happening for Star Wars Day, and here's where the fun begins. Set your scanners below for a full rundown of what you can do today:

Thank you to all Star Wars fans across the galaxy. The 4th will be with you…always.

Join the Star Wars Day conversation on social media with #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay!

