May the 4th be with you.
Happy Star Wars Day to every fan of a galaxy far, far away!
Whether you’re watching the all-new anthology Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, leading your younglings to take their first steps into the larger world with Young Jedi Adventures, marathoning the movies, cooking up a blue milk buffet or other Star Wars recipes, or just wearing your favorite Star Wars T-shirt and relaxing with your favorite LoFi, we hope you have a great day!
There’s a lot happening for Star Wars Day, and here's where the fun begins. Set your scanners below for a full rundown of what you can do today:
-
Watch all 9 shorts in the animated anthology Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 on Disney+!
- Read an exclusive interview with some of the creators behind the series.
- Spend the day with the first 7 episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+ or watch the 2-episode premiere on Disney Junior, followed by weekly episode drops.
- Learn even more about Young Jedi Adventures in a StarWars.com interview!
- Take our quiz to decide which Star Wars film you should watch this Star Wars Day!
- What does Star Wars mean to these fans? Find out in a special Fan Spotlight.
- Save on Star Wars toys, clothes, and more with Star Wars Day sales.
- Get a galaxy of savings on Star Wars games with Star Wars Day game deals!
Join the Star Wars Day conversation on social media with #MayThe4thBeWithYou and #StarWarsDay!