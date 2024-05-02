Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Tickets On Sale Now

Get your tickets to the world’s biggest Star Wars party.

Fire up the hyperdrive and check your star maps!

StarWars.com is excited to report that tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 are available now. You can head to starwarscelebration.com to purchase single or multi-day tickets for kids and adults, as well as VIP packages. Hotel and travel packages will be added soon.



Announced last year, Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 is set for April 18-20, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe. Get ready for major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars!



For more on Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, check out select merchandise, now available for purchase with your ticket, as well as celebrity guests.