The Beans Strike Back as Star Wars Comes to Fall Guys

May 4, 2024
StarWars.com Team

A new integration coming soon to the cross-platform battle royale from Epic Games turns your fall guys into Boba Fett, a stormtrooper, and more!

The Beans from Fall Guys are ringing in May the 4th this year with a special upgrade — the announcement of new Star Wars content in-game, featuring four new costumes and other fun themed to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Starting next week, dress your Beans as Han Solo joy-riding on the top of a Millennium Falcon and his faithful co-pilot Chewbacca, heroes of the Rebel Alliance. Or join the Empire with costumes modeled after Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor and classic stormtrooper gear.

The collaboration also includes some in-game cosmetics, like a Sarlacc Pit escape sequence perfect for devouring your enemies and a Carbon Freezing Chamber element, inspired by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, that can trap your Beans in Carbonite.

The Fall Guys campaign will be live May 7 through May 20 and you can watch the trailer below! May the Beans be with you.

