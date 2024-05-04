Autodesk Launches New Droid Design Contest in Celebration of May the 4th

Inspired by The Acolyte’s new droid, Pip, the creative contest offers the chance to win a trip to Lucasfilm headquarters.

There’s a new droid in the galaxy, and Autodesk is celebrating.

The highly-anticipated Star Wars series, The Acolyte, will introduce Pip: a chipper, handheld repair droid customized with a wide array of tool attachments, who’s always eager to help. Pip was developed by creature effects legend Neal Scanlan, who used Autodesk’s Fusion software to bring the lovable droid to life.

To honor both Pip’s debut in The Acolyte and Star Wars Day, Lucasfilm and Autodesk, a global leader in technology and software for Design and Make industries, are teaming up to launch a limited-time droid-design contest*. Fans can go to autodesk.com/droid to submit their own designs for a chance to win special grand prizes including a trip to and guided tour of the Lucasfilm headquarters at the Presidio in San Francisco, California, or The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California. This trip also includes a meet-and-greet session with a Lucasfilm executive on site. Additional prizing includes a virtual meet-and-greet session with a Disney or Lucasfilm executive and special merchandise from The Acolyte.

“Autodesk’s software helps design and make the world we live in — and the galaxy far, far away. This Star Wars Day, we’re celebrating the creative minds that have used our technology to help make some of the droids we know and love, including the newest droid in the Star Wars galaxy, Pip. We hope our droid maker contest inspires makers and innovators alike to bring their wildest imaginations to life,” said Dara Treseder, chief marketing officer of Autodesk. “We’re thrilled to partner with our long-time customers, Disney and Lucasfilm, to remind people that with Autodesk’s design and make platform, you can truly make anything.”

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Lucasfilm and Autodesk’s contest, and happy beeps to all who enter!