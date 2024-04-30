ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

LEGO Star Wars Celebrates 25 Years with Charming New Short

April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Watch the saga-spanning short now.

Twenty-five years later, the Force is still strong with LEGO Star Wars.

Since 1999, LEGO Star Wars has inspired kids and adults with incredible building sets, smart animated tales, and beloved games. In celebration of its landmark anniversary, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm have released a charming new LEGO Star Wars short just ahead of Star Wars Day

We knew this quarter-century collaboration needed to be celebrated in a momentous way — something truly special just needed to be built!" says Josh Rimes, VP of animation development and production at Lucasfilm. "So we looked for moments across all eras, movies, TV shows, and even games to craft with, allowing beloved and iconic characters of the galaxy to all come together in humorous and heartfelt fashion — in a way that can only be done through the playful style of LEGO Star Wars.

Happy anniversary, LEGO Star Wars! Here’s to 25 more years and beyond.

For more on the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars, check out StarWars.com’s reveal of the LEGO Star Wars UCS TIE Interceptor and other anniversary products.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    New LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor Revealed

    April 15, 2024

    April 15, 2024

    Apr 15

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Celebrate 25 Years of the LEGO Star Wars Collaboration with New Releases and More

    January 30, 2024

    January 30, 2024

    Jan 30

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Building the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    LEGO Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays with 3 New Shorts

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Bricks and Broomsticks: New LEGO Star Wars Shorts Arrive for Halloween

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    First Look: The New LEGO Star Wars UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser 

    September 12, 2023

    September 12, 2023

    Sep 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Inside the LEGO Group's New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Dioramas

    April 6, 2023

    April 6, 2023

    Apr 6

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved