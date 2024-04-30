LEGO Star Wars Celebrates 25 Years with Charming New Short

Watch the saga-spanning short now.

Twenty-five years later, the Force is still strong with LEGO Star Wars.

Since 1999, LEGO Star Wars has inspired kids and adults with incredible building sets, smart animated tales, and beloved games. In celebration of its landmark anniversary, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm have released a charming new LEGO Star Wars short just ahead of Star Wars Day.



“We knew this quarter-century collaboration needed to be celebrated in a momentous way — something truly special just needed to be built!" says Josh Rimes, VP of animation development and production at Lucasfilm. "So we looked for moments across all eras, movies, TV shows, and even games to craft with, allowing beloved and iconic characters of the galaxy to all come together in humorous and heartfelt fashion — in a way that can only be done through the playful style of LEGO Star Wars.”

Happy anniversary, LEGO Star Wars! Here’s to 25 more years and beyond.

For more on the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars, check out StarWars.com’s reveal of the LEGO Star Wars UCS TIE Interceptor and other anniversary products.

