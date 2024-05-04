Star Wars: Tales of the Empire Is Here!

The newest animated anthology of shorts is now streaming, only on Disney+.

The Republic has fallen and now a new Empire will rise.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a new six-part animated anthology in the style of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, has arrived on Disney+.

Created by Dave Filoni, the series of shorts devotes three episodes each to established characters revealing key moments not previously explored on screen. In Tales of the Empire, journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths — Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee. We’ll learn how a young Morgan survives the annihilation of her clan and navigates the expanding Imperial galaxy on a path of vengeance in alliance with Thrawn. Meanwhile, former Jedi Padawan Offee gets a second chance as a member of the Inquisitorius serving the Sith Lord Darth Vader. The choices they make will define their destinies.

The talented voice cast includes several returning members of the Star Wars family: Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn, aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).

Filoni serves as supervising director and executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.

Long live the Empire.