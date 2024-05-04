ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Darkness Rises in The Acolyte Final Trailer and Key Art

May 4, 2024
StarWars.com Team

Watch the final trailer and see the official poster for the Disney+ series. It’s a Star Wars Day gift!

The Acolyte Key Art

The mystery of The Acolyte deepens. With one month left before the premiere, today a new trailer for the Star Wars series shed some light on the terrifying figure carrying a red-bladed lightsaber in the Disney+ title.

But beyond the intriguing and fearsome visage glimpsed in the final moments, showrunner Leslye Headland is tight-lipped about the newcomer. “I’ll just say that they're my favorite character,” Headland tells StarWars.com.

In addition to the final trailer, new key art for the series has also arrived in time for Star Wars Day. The poster showcases the array of characters we’ll meet, featuring the assassin Mae, Master Sol, Master Indara and her Padawan Torbin, the Wookiee Master Kelnacca, Master Vernestra Rwoh, and the rest of the Jedi Order in its prime. “I hope audiences embrace the duality that exists in every character in the show,” Headland says.The show is an onion. Each episode peels away to reveal something else. I hope the experience of watching it is both suspenseful and satisfying.”

For more on the series, explore the teaser key art and trailer, read Headland’s first interview with StarWars.com, and discover three new entries in the Databank: Pip, Torbin, and the Polan.

The Acolyte trailer Key Art

