Stephen J. Sansweet

Steve Sansweet is chief executive of Rancho Obi-Wan Inc., a not-for-profit museum in northern California that houses the world’s largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia, according to Guinness World Records 2014. For 15 years, he was head of Fan Relations and director of content management at Lucasfilm Ltd. and remains a consultant. Steve has written or co-written 18 books, 16 on Star Wars, including two encyclopedias. He worked 26 years as a reporter and later Los Angeles bureau chief at The Wall Street Journal before joining Lucasfilm in 1996. In 2011, Sansweet was awarded the prestigious Inkpot Award for Service to Fandom by San Diego Comic-Con International.
An Imperial March to Remember
June 4, 2015
World’s Largest Star Wars Painting to Premiere at Celebration Anaheim
March 18, 2015
Star Wars Comes to Disney Store
May 28, 2014
A. A Television Show That Mentioned My Name. Q. What Is Jeopardy?
March 20, 2014
The Rebel Troop Carrier, from Echo Base to Rancho Obi-Wan
February 4, 2014
Sculptor Lawrence Noble’s Long Journey with Yoda
January 20, 2014
He Kidded That He Was "Almost Famous," But in the Hearts of Many Fans, Jerry Treiber Was a Shining Star
January 6, 2014
When it Comes to Christmas Music, Is There Anything Better Than Christmas in the Stars? (Trick Question!)
December 18, 2013
World Record Night at Rancho Obi-Wan Comes with Auctions, Celebrities, and Even Balloon Pops!
November 21, 2013
From 20,000 Chickens to 300,000+ Star Wars Items: It Must Be a World Record!
September 17, 2013
Sunday in the Park with George…and Yoda and Indy, Too
June 7, 2013
Gearing Up for May the 4th, and with Good Reason
May 1, 2013
The Force Binds Together Not Only the Galaxy, but Friends and Families, Too
April 26, 2013
A Flood and a Box of Cards Bring Home the Real Joy of Star Wars
April 9, 2013
George Lucas’ Grand Vision Ties Together the Wonders of Art and Storytelling
March 11, 2013
Flat Stanley’s Phantasmagorical Visit To Rancho Obi-Wan: Star Wars Heaven!
February 25, 2013
ILM’s Model-Making Masters of the Universe
February 11, 2013
In the Star Wars Galaxy, Innovation Leaps from Screen to Toy Aisle
January 28, 2013
Star Wars, Christmas, and Droidels!
December 22, 2012
Speculation Season Starts: Let the Sequel Trilogy Rumors Begin!
December 3, 2012
Rancho Obi-Wan: From Dream to Reality (with Some Help from the IRS)
November 21, 2012
Lucasfilm + Disney = More Star Wars and Great Times for Fans
October 30, 2012
Ewoks & Wookiees & Droids, Oh My! A Halloween Tale of Star Wars’ Vinyl Past
October 22, 2012
Writing Perils or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Action Figure Book
October 8, 2012
From the Hobart Street News to Star Wars: The Ultimate Action Figure Collection - Part 1
September 24, 2012
How sweet it is! Being in the right place at the right time can sometimes pay BIG dividends!
September 10, 2012
SWCVI: Steve Sansweet Video Blog
August 26, 2012
SWCVI: Packing up the Rancho and taking it on the road
August 13, 2012
Rancho Obi-Wan: From dream, to reality to “Experience”
July 30, 2012
The ties that bind: Why Comic-Con and Lucasfilm are soul mates
July 17, 2012
