Stephen J. Sansweet

Steve Sansweet is chief executive of Rancho Obi-Wan Inc., a not-for-profit museum in northern California that houses the world’s largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia, according to Guinness World Records 2014. For 15 years, he was head of Fan Relations and director of content management at Lucasfilm Ltd. and remains a consultant. Steve has written or co-written 18 books, 16 on Star Wars, including two encyclopedias. He worked 26 years as a reporter and later Los Angeles bureau chief at The Wall Street Journal before joining Lucasfilm in 1996. In 2011, Sansweet was awarded the prestigious Inkpot Award for Service to Fandom by San Diego Comic-Con International.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY

Seeing a full-color brochure for the film sent to journalists by Lucasfilm and 20th Century Fox in early 1977.

FAVORITE FILM

Star Wars, because without it we wouldn't have anything else.

FAVORITE CHARACTER

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the wizard who started Luke's journey and was his mentor.

FAVORITE SCENE

Luke on Tatooine staring at the twin sunsets, yearning to start a quest, backed by John Williams' plaintive music.