Emily Shkoukani

Emily Shkoukani is a jr. creative executive at Lucasfilm where they help maintain the lore and continuity of the Star Wars galaxy. Having grown up in the prequel era, the first Star Wars movie Emily got to see in theaters was Revenge of the Sith, and afterwards they were completely obsessed. Emily would beg their family, "quiz me on Star Wars!" Luckily, all that quizzing paid off and everything Emily learned about "a galaxy far, far away" as a kid is used daily.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Watching Return of the Jedi at my cousin's house and being absolutely mesmerized.
FAVORITE FILM
Revenge of the Sith
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Anakin Skywalker
FAVORITE SCENE
Podracing!
