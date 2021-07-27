“Nothing is the Same After This Book”: Justina Ireland on Out of the Shadows

StarWars.com: The next two characters I want to chat about -- which you’ve already mentioned -- are Vernestra and Imri. They were featured first in your book A Test of Courage. How does it feel to get those characters back after they’ve gone through so many other things? What’s it like writing them again now that they’ve progressed in their storyline?

Justina Ireland: It’s really fun. It’s kind of like sending your kid off to summer camp and they come back and you’re like, “Oh my God, you learned so much! You’re so different! It’s only been a month! Crazy!” It was like that. They were in Cav’s The High Republic comic, and then they were in Race to Crashpoint Tower and a little bit in The Rising Storm. So they’ve gone through all these things and they’re still the characters you met before but now they have a little bit of dirt on them, and now they have a little bit of baggage, and now they’ve been through some things and they’ve grown up a lot. Being able to show that, and then also show that -- y’know, we don’t get a lot of internal monologue in the middle grade books, because there’s just not space for it. Little kids tend to not want to read hundred-thousand-page books. For the most part, kids want a shorter read and they don’t necessarily care about a character’s existential crisis. But in YA, we can dig into that a little more. So, being able to bring Vernestra into a YA book after she’s gone through all this stuff and other experiences and ask, “How are you different? How are you still the same?” And just following that track of what feels like authentic growth.

Sometimes authors want characters to grow and change in service to the plot, but I always feel like the plot should work in service to the characters. What kind of normal decisions would these characters make? What kind of doubts would they have? Because I do think that one of the things we should see with our Jedi -- even in this era -- is what are their doubts? Yes, of course they have the Force and a higher calling, but you still have to have those quiet moments in the night that keep you awake. “What are you thinking about?” I’ve never met anyone who’s brilliant that didn’t have massive doubts. And people who are like, “Well, I’m brilliant and I have no doubts.” I’m like, “Are you really brilliant?” [Laughs]

StarWars.com: [Laughs] Absolutely.

Justina Ireland: But I do think that comes with the territory. And I think especially when you’re a younger person thrust into adult situations, you really have to struggle. Anyone who came out of high school and had those first couple years where they’re like, “I’m supposed to be a grown up, but I can’t pay my bills and I don’t know how to feed myself,” knows what that feels like, which is an authentic YA feeling. Now we have Vernestra, she’s a year older and she’s gone through a lot. So, let’s dig into that.

And then Imri is such a cinnamon roll, I love him so much. He doesn’t think he deserves to be a Jedi. He’s like, “Is this where I’m supposed to be?” And I don’t think we get to see that a lot, especially in Padawans. Because Padawans are usually like, “Yeah, I’m going to be a Jedi! It’s going to be amazing!” But Imri’s over here like, “I don’t know guys, I don’t really like sword fighting.” [Laughs] And that’s one of the reasons I like Reath, as well, honestly. Because he’s just like, “These are the steps I have to go through. I’m going do it. I might not be great at it, but I’m going to get there when I get there.” So, putting those three together, I think gives us a fun dynamic. You have Vernestra, who’s gotten to the top of the mountain and asked, “Wow, is this all there is? I still don’t feel like I have the answers I thought I’d have.” You have Reath, who’s like, “I don’t know, maybe I’ll get to the top of the mountain. Whatever. I’ll just read this book.” [Laughs]

StarWars.com: “I’ll get there when I get there.” [Laughs]

Justina Ireland: [Laughs] Right. And then you have Imri, who’s like, “I don’t even know where the mountain is! How do I get there?!” [Laughs] Those feel like people I knew! That’s what I think a good character is; they should feel like someone you know or have met at some point. And they should be someone you want to spend time with because books are long! Especially if you don’t like the characters, it’s really hard to get through a book.

StarWars.com: So in contrast to characters you originated, there are also characters in this book that originated from other High Republic authors, like Reath and Nan. How is it writing characters that didn’t necessarily come from you but you’re now picking up their stories and writing?

Justina Ireland: I was nervous. I mostly wanted to make sure I was careful in writing someone else’s character. And we of course say, “We’re all the High Republic,” but there is still some territoriality. You get a little territorial about the characters you create. If someone came to me tomorrow and said, “Hey, I killed Vernestra,” I’d be like, “Wait, what?! I had plans! I was going to have her do things!” I always think of the campfire rule where you leave the place better than you found it. You should always leave the shared character better than you found them. And if you’re not going to leave them better than you found them, then you need to let the other person in that shared universe know and ask, “Are you good with that? Are you going to be able to get them out of that? Do you have an exit plan?”

With Reath, I had read Into the Dark and then I reached out to Claudia [Gray] and asked her to read what I had written on him. I was like, “Just give me a thumbs up, thumbs down.” So I flagged the chapters from his point of view for her and she was like, “Oh my God, that’s so perfectly Reath.” And I was like, “Okay! Great! I did it!”

StarWars.com: Nailed it!

Justina Ireland: And that’s really what it’s about. It’s really about understanding the foundation laid for a character and taking them in a direction that makes sense. Like, if Reath would’ve showed up in this book as the first Jedi to jump into battle with his lightsaber, saying things like, “I’ll show them with my lightsaber!” People would’ve asked, “What happened to Reath?” He must’ve gone through something. In Out of the Shadows, he’s a little bit braver but he’s still mostly the same character we met in Into the Dark. He’s been through some new stuff, and he has new experiences behind him. And that’s what I think makes characters feel authentic.

StarWars.com: Finally, I mentioned the scions of Star Wars. There are the Grafs, the Starros, and the San Tekkas. What’s it like writing for these families that we know what happens to them later on down the timeline, but this is a completely separate look into those families?

Justina Ireland: It’s a lot of fun! You have to wonder -- the Starros clan is a really big, important clan. What happens that one of their descendants [Sana Starros] is no better than a bounty hunter? She’s basically the galaxy’s best con-woman, but what happened? Same thing with the Grafs and San Tekkas. They’re both powerful families but when we get to The Force Awakens, [Lor San Tekka] is living in a dirt compound. Where’d your millions go, buddy? It’s really fun to have these families because it answers the question of, “Who are the rich people [of the galaxy]?” And we kind of get that in The Last Jedi when [DJ] explains that the [stolen] ship belongs to an arms-trader. These are people making money off of this war that’s been going on for so long. So, who are the people that’re rich? Because it doesn’t seem like a lot of the people in any of the movies or in other media we get are doing things for money. They’re not trying to build a legacy with money.

I always wondered, especially when we look at Coruscant, it has these multi-levels – obviously, Padmé is not living in a budget hotel -- so who are the rich people? Who are the people making money? We know Elon Musk, Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos because they’ve been in the news every week. We know the people who are rich in this world. So, who are the people in the galaxy that’re super rich and they’re like, “Yeah, I’m going to do this other thing because I have a kajillion credits and I don’t care?” That was what I was interested in. And what does that look like from Syl’s perspective? She’s like, “I’m broke, I have 5 credits to my name. I just want a bowl of soup and now I have 4 credits to my name.” And then you have Xylan Graf who’s like, “Whatever. I can afford a whole tower. And maybe a part of space.” It’s really fun to play with those ideas of what it means to be wealthy in the galaxy. That was fun to write.

StarWars.com: Like we set up earlier, this book is set after the events of the Republic Fair, so this is readers’ first glimpse into what the Jedi, the Republic, and the Nihil are all up to since then. Without spoiling anything, what can readers expect to see from these groups in Out of the Shadows?

Justina Ireland: I think we have to understand that the Nihil are more than we think they are. So far, we’ve only seen them as this loosely organized group of pirates who maybe make some really bad decisions. But I think what we really see now is that the Nihil are a little more organized than we thought. We see Marchion Ro take them in a direction that’s a little more familiar than we’ve seen -- we’ve seen the Empire and the First Order -- but the Nihil are not trying to rule. They’re just trying to push their own agenda, which is more money for me. Me, me, me -- that’s their agenda. There’s no philosophy behind it other than the short-term gain. So, that’s what we’re starting to see. Even though Marchion always seems like he’s flying by the seam of his pants, he has plans, he has ideas. He knows the direction of where he wants to take the Nihil. So, we’re starting to see that a little bit more as he cements his power.

The Republic are like, “Holy crap, the Nihil are a big deal!” Before they were like, “Whatever, take care of them, Frontier.” But now we’re starting to see that [the Nihil] have real impact on the galaxy. What happens if they bring that to the Inner Rim? What happens when we see those Core planets start to deal with that as well? So, the Republic is definitely trying to scramble. Remember, we’re in a time where the Republic doesn’t have a standing army, they’re not about war. They were about having a fair, hanging out, and having a good time, but now they have to deal with the Nihil.

And for the Jedi, this is a turning point for them. Because now they’re doing more than just peacekeeping. They’re peacekeeping but they’re also actively engaged in these missions to root out the Nihil. Which is nothing that they’ve necessarily done. And so, a lot of them are like, “Wait, I didn’t sign up for riding through space to chase people down in a Vector, I signed up for philosophy and deep meditation.” And so, we start to see what that’s going to look like, and we see that with some of the characters who are like, “I never expected to see this much death.” Fighting takes a toll, and if you’re someone who believes and knows we’re all connected, and you’re out there taking lives, that has to take a toll on you emotionally and mentally and spiritually. That’s where we are with some Jedi saying, “This is the right thing to do!” and others questioning, “Is it the right thing to do? I feel like maybe we’re a little aggressive right now.” And we should see that. No group is a monolith, so we should see that diversity of opinion.

That’s one of the fun things when we dig into this is to see how everyone debates over what the “right” thing to do is. We get that in The Rising Storm with Senator Tia Toon who’s like, “We need a standing army!” And everyone else is like, “No, man, why would we do that?” So, we do see that diversity of opinion on the Republic side too, and I think that’s really important in building out this time period.

StarWars.com: Yeah, I really saw the gears turning in a lot of characters in Out of the Shadows who are like, “Is it right to preemptively strike? Or do I not do that? It goes against what I’ve been taught, but also what’s happened makes me believe differently. The Republic Fair was a tragedy so maybe what we think we know isn’t right anymore.”

Justina Ireland: Right. That’s life. We learn lessons and then we learn new lessons and then we have to apply those lessons in a way that’s beneficial and kind and hopefully not a human rights violation. That’s kind of where everyone is in Out of the Shadows. Bad things are happening, and we didn’t expect it, but how we respond is just as important as the bad thing that happened.

StarWars.com: Shifting gears a bit, hyperspace has been at the forefront of the High Republic so far. We’ve had the Great Disaster, the Nihil’s Path engine technology, and so on. What can you tease about Out of the Shadows and how it continues this exploration of hyperspace?

Justina Ireland: What I can tease is that the hyperspace conversations were so complicated that at one point there was an astrophysicist that was consulted. That, to me, is the funniest thing.

StarWars.com: I love that.

Justina Ireland: Right? There was actually a note in one of the earlier drafts of Out of the Shadows from Pablo [Hidalgo of the Story Group] that was like, “I consulted my astrophysicist friend and he says this is completely correct in how this would work.” And I was like, “Yay, me!” But also, Pablo has astrophysicist friends, that’s super cool. [Laughs]

I love hyperspace. One of the things I’ve always loved about Star Wars is the science isn’t too science-y. It’s a lot of hand-waved science, and there’s a lot of magic. It’s really space fantasy. But when you get into the hyperspace stuff, it really is based on theoretical physics. A lot of people who like Star Wars don’t tend to get hyperspace. And anyone who reads a lot of sci-fi and those theoretical conversations about worm holes, slipping dimensions, string theory -- it really matters. There might be a document floating around about mass shadows and their impact on hyperspace and distances. I remember when Charles [Soule] was writing Light of the Jedi and he was like, “So this is how I think hyperspace works.” But the rest of us were like, “Wait, no!” So, we had this long conversation where we were linking to theoretical physics, and that made me go, “I really want to have a book that’s hyperspace-heavy.” Because we really take it for granted. It’s the same way we take cellphone technology for granted. Who knows how their cellphone works? I know, because I’m really interested in signals and data packaging, but we take things for granted. So I think it’s really funny to have someone who uses hyperspace all the time, and then someone else trying to explain to them how hyperspace works and the person is like, “Eh, I don’t want to learn about that. That’s too hard.”

But then I also really feel for Mari San Tekka in Light of the Jedi. This is a bit of a spoiler: She is in this book. But I really wanted to check back in on that character. The way that she’s able to use hyperspace and manipulate hyperspace is something we haven’t ever seen before. And probably something we’ll never see ever again [Laughs], because it’s incredibly unique. And I really wanted to tie that whole idea of hyperspace a little bit back to the Force. Is hyperspace part of the Force? I don’t know, I’m not a Force expert. But it’s one of those things that you have to believe that people in the galaxy are having these conversations. It’s fun to read people have differing opinions on things, because that feels like something that’d happen. When we’re writing fantasy or science fiction, it should still feel like something people would do. It should feel like an authentic story. Of course, people are wondering, “Why is hyperspace all glitchy in this part of the galaxy?”

StarWars.com: I love the idea of Pablo just hitting up Neil deGrasse Tyson or Bill Nye and being like, “Hey, quick question…” [Laughs]

Justina Ireland: [Laughs] I hope it was Bill Nye and he’s like, “That would never ever happen, Pablo! What is wrong with you!”

StarWars.com: Wrapping up here, this is a bit of a straightforward question of what we’ve already been talking around: How will Out of the Shadows impact the future of High Republic storytelling?Justina Ireland: Nothing is the same after this book. I know a lot of people are like, “You only have to read this book or that book,” but if you’re doing that, you’re really going to miss some important storytelling. Daniel, with the IDW comic series, has been setting up a lot of important lore that people don’t know is important yet. Same thing with Cav and the Marvel comics. The Del Rey books set up the bigger beats, but this book is really going to change the future of a lot of the characters. It’s a turning point. And if you don’t read it, you’re going to ask, “What happened?” And you’ll be sad. But also, it’s fun! It’s Star Wars! More Star Wars is always better.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows is available now.

Emily Shkoukani is a jr. creative executive at Lucasfilm who helps to maintain the lore and continuity of the Star Wars galaxy. And sometimes, they write for StarWars.com!

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic, #ThisWeek