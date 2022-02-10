20 of the Most Romantic Star Wars Quotes

Love is strong with the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars is many things; it’s a story of hope, a fight between good and evil, and a coming-of-age tale. But it's also a celebration of love. If it weren’t for the passion of many Star Wars characters, we would not have the wealth of stories we do in the galaxy far, far away. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, here are 20 of the most romantic quotes from Star Wars. (Feel free to use one with the nerf herder, rebel princess, or special person in your life.)

1. “I truly, deeply love you. Before we die I want you to know.” -- Padmé Amidala



As Anakin and Padmé are about to be carted into the Geonosians’ execution arena where they’re scheduled for certain death, Padmé professes her love for Anakin, believing it might be the last chance she’ll have. (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones)

2. “Someone who loves you.” -- Leia Organa



With Leia rescuing Han after months of him being frozen in carbonite and tossed around the underworld, there’s no better victory than the two of them picking up right where they left off -- professing their love for one another. (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi)

3. “I think you’re... Y’know. Nice.” -- Doctor Aphra



It can be difficult for some people to express their feelings for another, and that’s okay. It’s the courage that Aphra has to go outside of her comfort zone to tell Tolvan that makes it the romantic gesture it’s meant to be. (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18)

4. “It’s a good thing I love you.” -- Jordanna Sparkburn



Months after going their separate ways, Jordanna Sparkburn and Sylvestri Yarrow are brought back together seemingly through fate. (Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows)

5. You’re so…beautiful.” -- Anakin Skywalker

Even after years of being together, Anakin’s still enamored with the beauty of his wife. (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith)

6. “Had you said the word, I would have left the Jedi Order.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi



Obi-Wan is a known rule-follower within the Jedi Order, but that’s exactly what makes this admission of devotion for Satine so powerful. The only thing capable of trumping his dedication to the Order is the love he has for people, including Satine. (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Voyage of Temptation”)

7. “I love you. / I know.” -- Leia Organa and Han Solo

Need we say more? (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back)

8. “I love you. / I know.” -- Han Solo and Leia Organa



And it’s just as good the other way around. (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi)

9. “Just in case.” -- Steela Gerrera



Although not inherently romantic without context, Steela says this to Lux Bonteri just after kissing him. The Onderon rebels are about to enact their most important plan yet and although Steela is optimistic, she doesn’t hesitate to leave anything unsaid before heading into battle. (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Tipping Points”)

10. “Hold me. Like you did by the lake on Naboo, so long ago, when there was nothing but our love.” -- Padmé Amidala



In the midst of what feels like an endless war, Padmé finds comfort in the arms of her husband while dreaming of a simpler time. (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith)

11. “You’re exactly the way I remember you in my dreams.” -- Anakin Skywalker



After 10 years of not seeing the angel that showed up on his dusty planet, Anakin takes just about every opportunity to let Senator Amidala know how he feels. (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones)

12. “You’re not alone. / Neither are you.” -- Kylo Ren and Rey



After hearing Rey vent about her experience in the mirror cave, Kylo is compelled to comfort her, offering these words. And in return, Rey finds herself comforting Kylo as they realize a powerful connection between them is growing. (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

13. “I was thinking you looked like you could use someone holding you with the same gentleness you had for Keeve.” -- Sian Holt



Although detective Sian Holt is usually all-business, she offers her investigative partner Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor something so simple but so powerful after a difficult day: a hug. (Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3)

14. “...Everyone I’ve ever cared about has been a Jedi. Until now, that is.” -- Emerick Caphtor



Emerick allows himself to settle into the same comfort level as Sian, clearly stating his devotion to his partner. (Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3)

15. “…” -- Frog Lady



Okay, so we don’t exactly know what she’s saying, but it has to be romantic, right? We couldn’t celebrate love in Star Wars without these endearing amphibians. (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 11: The Heiress”)

16. “Everybody needs somebody. Even a broken-down old crook like this one.” -- Val



Val lovingly rags on Tobias, curled up by the campfire while telling stories of love. (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

17. “Nothing’s gonna change the way I look at you.” -- Han Solo



Han gazes deeply into Qi’ra’s eyes as he says these words to her, offering her something truly special -- unconditional love. (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

18. “I know what to say now. I love you.” -- Hera Syndulla



This moment is so well-earned for both Hera and Kanan, as the two have lived incredibly difficult lives dedicated to serious causes. But when they can both embrace each other in this moment and celebrate them, nothing could be more fulfilling. (Star Wars Rebels, “Jedi Night”)

19. “I did want to take your hand. Ben’s hand.” -- Rey



After a cathartic duel, Rey makes an intimate confession to Kylo between the crashes of the waves against the Death Star’s wreckage. (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

20. “You know, no matter how much we fought, I always hated watching you leave.” -- Leia Organa



Catching a moment with Han before the Resistance sets off to enact its big plan on Starkiller Base, Leia sheepishly admits her longing for him. It serves to remind that whatever difficulties they faced in life or in their relationship, their love remained. (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)