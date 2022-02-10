ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

20 of the Most Romantic Star Wars Quotes

February 10, 2022
Emily Shkoukani

Love is strong with the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars is many things; it’s a story of hope, a fight between good and evil, and a coming-of-age tale. But it's also a celebration of love. If it weren’t for the passion of many Star Wars characters, we would not have the wealth of stories we do in the galaxy far, far away. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, here are 20 of the most romantic quotes from Star Wars. (Feel free to use one with the nerf herder, rebel princess, or special person in your life.)

Anakin and Padme in Attack of the Clones

1. “I truly, deeply love you. Before we die I want you to know.” -- Padmé Amidala

As Anakin and Padmé are about to be carted into the Geonosians’ execution arena where they’re scheduled for certain death, Padmé professes her love for Anakin, believing it might be the last chance she’ll have. (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones)

Princess Leia and Han Solo

2. “Someone who loves you.” -- Leia Organa

With Leia rescuing Han after months of him being frozen in carbonite and tossed around the underworld, there’s no better victory than the two of them picking up right where they left off -- professing their love for one another. (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi)

Doctor Aphra talking to Tolvan in Doctor Aphra #18

3. “I think you’re... Y’know. Nice.” -- Doctor Aphra

It can be difficult for some people to express their feelings for another, and that’s okay. It’s the courage that Aphra has to go outside of her comfort zone to tell Tolvan that makes it the romantic gesture it’s meant to be. (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #18)

Out of the Shadows cover

4. “It’s a good thing I love you.” -- Jordanna Sparkburn

Months after going their separate ways, Jordanna Sparkburn and Sylvestri Yarrow are brought back together seemingly through fate. (Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows)

Anakin’s still enamored with the beauty of his wife

5. You’re so…beautiful.” -- Anakin Skywalker

Even after years of being together, Anakin’s still enamored with the beauty of his wife. (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith)

6. “Had you said the word, I would have left the Jedi Order.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan is a known rule-follower within the Jedi Order, but that’s exactly what makes this admission of devotion for Satine so powerful. The only thing capable of trumping his dedication to the Order is the love he has for people, including Satine. (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Voyage of Temptation”)

Han Solo about to be frozen in carbonite

7. “I love you. / I know.” -- Leia Organa and Han Solo

Need we say more? (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back)

Han Solo and Princess Leia

8. “I love you. / I know.” -- Han Solo and Leia Organa

And it’s just as good the other way around. (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi)

Steela kisses Lux Bonteri

9. “Just in case.” -- Steela Gerrera

Although not inherently romantic without context, Steela says this to Lux Bonteri just after kissing him. The Onderon rebels are about to enact their most important plan yet and although Steela is optimistic, she doesn’t hesitate to leave anything unsaid before heading into battle. (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “Tipping Points”)

Anakin holding Padme

10. “Hold me. Like you did by the lake on Naboo, so long ago, when there was nothing but our love.” -- Padmé Amidala

In the midst of what feels like an endless war, Padmé finds comfort in the arms of her husband while dreaming of a simpler time. (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith)

Anakin sees padme for the first time after 10 years

11. “You’re exactly the way I remember you in my dreams.” -- Anakin Skywalker

After 10 years of not seeing the angel that showed up on his dusty planet, Anakin takes just about every opportunity to let Senator Amidala know how he feels. (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones)

Rey and Kylo talk in The Last Jedi

12. “You’re not alone. / Neither are you.” -- Kylo Ren and Rey

After hearing Rey vent about her experience in the mirror cave, Kylo is compelled to comfort her, offering these words. And in return, Rey finds herself comforting Kylo as they realize a powerful connection between them is growing. (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Sian Holt in Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3

13. “I was thinking you looked like you could use someone holding you with the same gentleness you had for Keeve.” -- Sian Holt

Although detective Sian Holt is usually all-business, she offers her investigative partner Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor something so simple but so powerful after a difficult day: a hug. (Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3)

Emerick talking to Sian in Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3

14. “...Everyone I’ve ever cared about has been a Jedi. Until now, that is.” -- Emerick Caphtor

Emerick allows himself to settle into the same comfort level as Sian, clearly stating his devotion to his partner. (Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3)

Frog Lady and Frog Man

15. “…” -- Frog Lady

Okay, so we don’t exactly know what she’s saying, but it has to be romantic, right? We couldn’t celebrate love in Star Wars without these endearing amphibians. (The Mandalorian, “Chapter 11: The Heiress”)

Val lovingly rags on Tobias by the campfire

16. “Everybody needs somebody. Even a broken-down old crook like this one.” -- Val

Val lovingly rags on Tobias, curled up by the campfire while telling stories of love. (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

17. “Nothing’s gonna change the way I look at you.” -- Han Solo

Han gazes deeply into Qi’ra’s eyes as he says these words to her, offering her something truly special -- unconditional love. (Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Hera and Kanan after Hera's resuce in star Wars Rebels: Jedi Night

18. “I know what to say now. I love you.” -- Hera Syndulla

This moment is so well-earned for both Hera and Kanan, as the two have lived incredibly difficult lives dedicated to serious causes. But when they can both embrace each other in this moment and celebrate them, nothing could be more fulfilling. (Star Wars Rebels, “Jedi Night”)

Kyloe Ren walking towards Rey during their duel in The Rise of Skywalker

19. “I did want to take your hand. Ben’s hand.” -- Rey

After a cathartic duel, Rey makes an intimate confession to Kylo between the crashes of the waves against the Death Star’s wreckage. (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker)

Han and Leia say goodbye in The Last Jedi

20. “You know, no matter how much we fought, I always hated watching you leave.” -- Leia Organa

Catching a moment with Han before the Resistance sets off to enact its big plan on Starkiller Base, Leia sheepishly admits her longing for him. It serves to remind that whatever difficulties they faced in life or in their relationship, their love remained. (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Emily Shkoukani is a jr. creative executive at Lucasfilm who helps to maintain the lore and continuity of the Star Wars galaxy. And sometimes, they write for StarWars.com!

