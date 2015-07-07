Actress and entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein has appeared in a wide variety of TV, movie, and stage roles, most recognized as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She's starred in feature films and TV shows including Sydney White, Sofia The First, That '70s Show, Disney's That's So Raven, and hosted several specials and events for Disney, Cartoon Network, and Nerdist. Ashley is the founder of Her Universe, a licensed fashion merchandise company for Star Wars, Doctor Who, Marvel, Transformers, The Walking Dead, and Star Trek loving fangirls!
Her Universe to Bring Geek and Coruscant Couture to SDCC
July 7, 2015
Star Wars Fangirls Go Back to School with Inspiration
September 10, 2013
Star Wars Fans Say NO to Bullying!
August 27, 2013
My Schedule for Star Wars Celebration Europe!
July 24, 2013
Course of the Force Day 1
July 10, 2013
My Photo Album from Disney's Star Wars Weekends 2013
June 19, 2013
This Is Madness! Let Ahsoka Win!
April 2, 2013
This Is Madness: Vote for Ahsoka Tano!
March 27, 2013
E-Mails Between Master & Padawan About Ahsoka's Decision
March 6, 2013
You Are the C-3PO to My R2-D2...
February 14, 2013
Join Us Saturday, Feb. 2 for The Clone Wars Google+ Hangout!
February 1, 2013
The Force Is Strong with the USO and MCAS Miramar!
January 25, 2013
Star Wars: The Clone Wars -- 100 Episodes; My Photo Album
January 5, 2013
Her Universe: An Army of Fangirls!
December 5, 2012
This Holiday Season, I Am So Thankful For YOU!
November 27, 2012
A Padawan's Journey...All Roads Lead Back To Disney!
November 7, 2012
Ahsoka's Journey in The Clone Wars
October 11, 2012
Star Wars Reads Day: Ashley Eckstein
October 3, 2012
It's Finally Here! The Clone Wars Season 5 Premieres This Saturday!
September 27, 2012
Dear Diary…Ashley Eckstein’s Final Video Diary From Star Wars Celebration VI!
September 18, 2012
Star Wars And Her Universe Shine The Spotlight On Fangirls!
September 12, 2012
The Force Is Strong With The Cupcake Wars on Food Network!
September 7, 2012
Ashley Eckstein’s CVI Video Diaries: Day One
August 24, 2012
Ashley Eckstein's CVI Video Diaries: Preview Night!
August 23, 2012
SWCVI: Calling All Fangirls to Strike a Pose at Celebration VI
August 18, 2012
Bullied: Join The Conversation At Celebration VI
August 3, 2012
Are You A Geek Girl Trendsetter? Her Universe SDCC Panel
July 17, 2012
