Actress and entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein has appeared in a wide variety of TV, movie, and stage roles, most recognized as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She's starred in feature films and TV shows including Sydney White, Sofia The First, That '70s Show, Disney's That's So Raven, and hosted several specials and events for Disney, Cartoon Network, and Nerdist. Ashley is the founder of Her Universe, a licensed fashion merchandise company for Star Wars, Doctor Who, Marvel, Transformers, The Walking Dead, and Star Trek loving fangirls!