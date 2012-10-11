ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka's Journey in The Clone Wars

October 11, 2012
Ashley Eckstein

Season Five of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back in full swing and Ahsoka made her grand entrance last Saturday in "A War on Two Fronts." I think many people were surprised because we got to see a different side of Ahsoka. Usually she's so focused and strong, but last week, we got to see her lose a little bit of that focus and caught a glimpse of her vulnerable side. She has these feelings for Lux and she is very confused by them...even Anakin questions her lack of focus.

This episode seems to have the audience divided, and they either like this storyline for Ahsoka or they don't. I'm going to go back to what I asked fans to do way back in Season One: have patience and just go along for the ride. Ahsoka goes on an amazing journey this season, and I promise that you won't be disappointed. I have become so attached to Ahsoka and, while I have to keep this blog spoiler-free, I can tell you that I am very happy with her evolution this year. So stick with us, and I look forward to discussing her storylines with you on here on the Official Star Wars Blog all season long!

May The Force Be With You!

Ashley :o

ashleyAshley Eckstein is the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and also the Founder of Her Universe, the first merchandise line made exclusively for female Star Wars fans! You can follow Ashley on Facebook and Twitter.

