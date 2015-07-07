Her Universe to Bring Geek and Coruscant Couture to SDCC

Embrace the stylish side of the Force this week with the Her Universe fashion show and design competition!

It all started with my search for a Star Wars T-shirt made for women. Back in 2009, I was actively promoting Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and as a fan myself, I wanted Star Wars clothes to wear while I went to events like San Diego Comic-Con. I honestly thought I would find cute clothes made for women, but my search left me empty-handed and looking for alternatives in the boys department. I was disheartened because I knew that I wasn’t alone and that almost half of all Star Wars fans were women. I was convinced I had to do something, that I was on a mission to find a way to provide fashion for fangirls.

In June 2010, I launched my company, Her Universe, with a vision of Star Destroyers and X-wings on women's tops (maybe even an image of Ahsoka!). We started with T-shirts, but over the course of five years, we’ve been able to expand to more fashion silhouettes. Now we offer dresses, skirts, cardigans, jackets, sweaters, leggings, and a variety of fashion tops. Geek fashion is trending; it’s a significant growing category and even the mainstream fashion community is taking note.

At San Diego Comic-Con this week, we are excited to celebrate geek fashion in a big way with the second annual Her Universe fashion show and design competition. We’ve come a long way since 2010 when we were thrilled just to have T-shirts made for women, now we are celebrating “geek couture” and I’ll even be walking the runway in a Princess Leia-inspired gown! Twenty-five designers from all over the country will compete with their original geek couture designs, and two winners will be chosen to design a fashion collection with Her Universe to be sold at Hot Topic! If you are coming to San Diego Comic-Con, you can see our show this Thursday, July 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. You can also find all of the information needed at HerUniverse.com.

We hope to see you there!

Ashley Eckstein is the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars and is also the founder of Her Universe, the first merchandise line made exclusively for female Star Wars fans! You can follow Ashley on Facebook and Twitter.