ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Course of the Force Day 1

July 10, 2013
July 10, 2013
Ashley Eckstein

Star Wars Fans

Right when I got to Skywalker Ranch, I saw many of my friends from the Golden Gate Garrison from the 501st Legion! Star Wars has AMAZING fans and I am honored to know so many great men and women who donate their time via the 501st Legion and Rebel Legion. These fan organizations play a huge role in bringing Course of the Force to life! They bring smiles to so many faces.

Course of the Force is helping to grant wishes!

Here we are at the start and finish of today's relay in front of the Main House at Skywalker Ranch! This is where I got to meet EJ! He was there with the Make A Wish Foundation. Course of the Force is raising money for The Make A Wish Foundation to grant wishes! The Force was strong with EJ!

Stormtroopers Playing Baseball

It's not everyday that you see Stormtroopers playing baseball...only at Skywalker Ranch!

Family

My husband David gets to come of the road with me during Course of the Force! We had to get our annual photo with R2-D2. He is my favorite Star Wars character. R2-D2 is the official keeper of the Course of the Force lightsaber.

ashleyAshley Eckstein is the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and also the founder of Her Universe, the first merchandise line made exclusively for female Star Wars fans! You can follow Ashley on Facebook and Twitter.

Course of the Force

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Join Jon Favreau On the Virtual Red Carpet to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian

    October 29, 2020

    October 29, 2020

    Oct 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Test Your Knowledge of Star Wars Trivia at the El Capitan Theatre's Streaming Event

    September 22, 2020

    September 22, 2020

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Ahsoka Tano, Yoda, and More Icons Star on runDisney's 2020 Star Wars Medals - Exclusive

    December 5, 2019

    December 5, 2019

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved