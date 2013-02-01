Join Us Saturday, Feb. 2 for The Clone Wars Google+ Hangout!

I don't know about you, but I am LOVING the Darth Maul episodes and you are in for an amazing and dramatic finale this Saturday! The fun doesn't stop with the episode though: make sure to join us afterwards for our first ever Google+ Hangout! At 10:30 a.m. PST come and join me, Matt Lanter, Sam Witwer, and Dave Filoni for a special Q&A moderated by Lucasfilm's Pablo Hidalgo and Hollywood.com’s Christian Blauvelt! We are going to chat about Darth Maul, the season finale arc which involves Anakin and Ahsoka, and we'll answer YOUR questions! Things are about to get CRAZY on The Clone Wars and this is your chance to ask questions and maybe get some hints... :o

Click here to go to our Google+ page and make sure to RSVP! I look forward to chatting with you on Saturday!

In the meantime, checkout this awesome clip below from Saturday's episode, "The Lawless."

May the Force Be with You!

Ashley

Ashley Eckstein is the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and also the founder of Her Universe, the first merchandise line made exclusively for female Star Wars fans! You can follow Ashley on Facebook and Twitter.