Are You A Geek Girl Trendsetter? Her Universe SDCC Panel

Whew! San Diego Comic Con is over and it was SO much fun! It was great to see all of my old friends and meet some new ones! One of the highlights of my Con experience was the third annual Her Universe panel. I was inspired by the NBC show Fashion Star, where up and coming fashion designers have the opportunity to show their designs to the experts and retail buyers.

San Diego Comic Con has always been a convention based in learning and education and it's also like one big fashion show for geek girls and their custom designs! I wanted to give fangirls a chance to show their geeky style and creations to our panel of experts which included, world renowned jewelry designer Tarina Tarantino, senior buyer for Hot Topic Ed Labay, social media manager for Hot Topic Courtney Lear, actress Jaime King, actress Clare Grant and author of the Star Wars craft book Bonnie Burton. The lovely Catherine Taber, voice of Padme Amidala on The Clone Wars, was also my co-host for the panel. 25 girls showed up in their custom outfits and we ended up with three winners! I want to say a HUGE thank you to all of the girls who showed up to participate on our panel and to all of the fans who came to our panel to offer their support. Here are photos from the panel and I have to give many thanks to one of my favorite artists and guest designer for Her Universe, Denise Vasquez, for taking all of these photos!

May The Force Be With You!

Ashley :o





This is me with Ed Labay and Courtney Lear from Hot Topic!

This is me with our panelists Courtney Lear, Clare Grant and Tarina Tarantino!

Our panel of Fashion Forward Ladies, Bonnie Burton, Clare Grant, Tarina Tarantino and Jaime King

Amanda wore a custom Star Wars dress with an adorable Chewbacca Hair Clip

This fangirl wore a custom Spiderman dress with some very cool spider web tights!

Captain America never looked so sexy!

This fangirl brought a new meaning to the re-useable Comic-Con bag!

Doctor Who + Van Gogh = Everyday style!

The Perfect Star Wars Sun Dress!

Mad Men meets Star Wars! So chic and classy!

Who knew that R2-D2 made such an adorable outfit!

What a beautiful group! Geek never looked so chic!

The Top 6!

The top three! A dress made out of Vintage Star Wars curtains, a Mario Brothers cocktail dress and a Millennium Falcon dress!

Clone Wars Co-Hosts! Me and Catherine Taber interview 2nd place winner Lindz in her Mario Brothers dress!

Me and Cat interview our winner, Jennifer, in her Millennium Falcon dress for MTV Geek!

And the winner is Jennifer in her Millennium Falcon dress!