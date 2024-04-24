"Flash Strike" Episode Guide | Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Latched onto an Imperial science vessel headed for Mount Tantiss, the Bad Batch finally reach the location of Hemlock's mysterious research facility. But as the Empire becomes alert to their presence and dispatches fighters, the Batch are forced abandon ship and trek through the planet's forests; Echo, meanwhile, remains on the science craft, looking for a way out. Inside the vault, Omega realizes that her brothers have arrived and moves her own escape plans into motion, including the rescue of her fellow M-count prisoners.